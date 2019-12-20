Chosen One of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan’s Chammak Challo in Ra.One

In 2011, the biggest star in the world, Shah Rukh Khan, made his first major genre movie for Bollywood. It was called Ra.One, and in it Khan plays a few roles, but most importantly for our purposes: G.One, the good guy to the titular evil Ra.One. Look, I’m not going to get into the plot because it is a lovely mess of a movie, so all you need to know is that G.One is the physical manifestation of a video game character, brought to reality to defeat the bad guy who has escaped their game.

What I really want to talk about today is a song called “Chammak Challo” in which Shah Rukh, as G.One, sings and dances his way through what is truly a fantastic song, with his co-star, Kareena Kapoor. The song is sung by Akon. Lip synced by Shah Rukh. While it is standard practice in Bollywood to have playback singers, I don’t think any of its major film has ever worked with Akon, so kudos.

Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment

So, to recap: Shah Rukh is a video game character come to life and is now dancing and singing with the wife of the man whose face he took. Look at him in his tux and his sunglasses. Look at those interesting robotic moves. (Seriously, this song is an absolute banger.)

Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment

Halfway through the song, the heroine is replaced by the evil Ra.One but G.One is having too much fun to notice! Honestly, Ra.One clearly has the moves so who can blame our hapless hero when she eventually kidnaps a child? Not me. Look at those moves.