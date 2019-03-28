Latest Stories

Jordan Peele Twilight Zone
Tag: TV
Jordan Peele explains how his Twilight Zone reboot avoids Black Mirror comparisons
Eve Stranger Cover Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Behind the scenes look at Philip Bond's Memento-esque comic Eve Stranger
Bilquis from American Gods
Tag: TV
The 14 most otherworldly costumes of American Gods (so far), ranked
Hellboy and Nimue
Tag: Movies
Hellboy confronts Nimue the Blood Queen in a spooky new clip
thanus-butts-whatshappening
More info i
Marvel we are so sorry.

Chosen One of the Day: Thanus, and how far we have strayed from the light

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Mar 28, 2019

Yesterday, everyone was talking about Thanos's butt but not in a sexy way.

I'm not going to spend too much time building this up and instead just tell you what we're dealing with here: the internet wants Ant-Man to defeat Thanos by crawling up his ass (or penis, that's your preference and your journey) then grow super big and explode Thanos via his cavernous purple butthole.

This is where we are as a people. This is what we deserve as a people.

Of course this isn't necessarily new. It has existed on Twitter and Reddit for a while, and from their fingers to Paul Rudd's ears and lips. (Why did I say lips in this context? I'm so sory.)

I...I don't know what to tell you. Other than, sh*t, I haven't seen the movie. Maybe that's what happens. Maybe the Avengers surround Thanos and rip his heart out, IT-styles. Maybe they all become best friends and it's actually a prequel to the new Babysitter's Club series. But it's probably the butt thing.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Avengers: Endgame

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Amistad_Rocket_Bumblebee_Young Justice_3
Chosen One of the Day: Grown baby Amistad from Young Justice
Stephanie Williams
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: loki
infinity-war-prime-3-loki-loganemma
Chosen One of the Day: Loki's high ponytail
Clare McBride
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel Brie Larson Carol Danvers
Chosen One of the Day: Carol's Heart T-shirt in Captain Marvel
Clare McBride
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Queer Eye
Tan France Hero
Chosen One of the Day: Tan France, Pokémon enthusiast?
Preeti Chhibber
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0