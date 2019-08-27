Latest Stories

Rachel Walker at Alamo Drafthouse LA
Tag: Fangrrls
Rachel Walker talks programming for Drafthouse LA and what makes her a FANGRRL
Aladdin
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Aladdin deleted scene features new song; Bandai Namco partners with Crunchyroll Games; and more
Sierra Nevada Corp. space module
Tag: Science
Check out Sierra Nevada Corp’s luxury space habitat prototype reveal
Preacher S4 Jesse Tulip
Tag: Fangrrls
The ambitious costumes of Preacher's final season
green-fairy
More info i
Credit: 20th Century Fox
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: The Green Fairy from Moulin Rouge

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Aug 27, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Rachel Walker at Alamo Drafthouse LA Rachel Walker talks programming for Drafthouse LA and what makes her a FANGRRL
Preacher S4 Jesse Tulip The ambitious costumes of Preacher's final season
Faith Buffy the Vampire Slayer The one full of femme fatales [Strong Female Characters #54]

For many of us, Moulin Rouge was a seminal film. It gave us Big Feelings on freedom, beauty, truth, love, and Ewan McGregor singing, a-humina-humina-humina. But for the more basic of us, it also exists as our sole understanding of absinthe. I presumably will never drink that fancy green worm juice. Because if I did, I know it will never measure up to the Green Fairy experience of Christian and co. in Moulin Rouge.

For the uninitiated: Christian meets art nerds. The art nerds do an absinthe. The absinthe makes them see Kylie Minogue. Kylie sparkles and flits around, presumably like she does in real life. Then she turns evil and into Ozzy Osbourne. Yes, that actually happens. Both Minogue and Osbourne are credited with the part. According to Luhrmann, there was to be a larger segment in which the Green Fairy goes full Crazy Train but they cut it down to but a scream and that scream in her final red-eyed moment is the Prince of F***ing Darkness himself. Thanks to good ole Baz, we now know what the unholy booze baby of Kylie Minogue and Ozzy Osbourne would be.

The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return. And I love this terrible baby. 

 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Rachel Walker at Alamo Drafthouse LA Rachel Walker talks programming for Drafthouse LA and what makes her a FANGRRL
Preacher S4 Jesse Tulip The ambitious costumes of Preacher's final season
Faith Buffy the Vampire Slayer The one full of femme fatales [Strong Female Characters #54]
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: