Chosen One of the Day: The Green Fairy from Moulin Rouge

For many of us, Moulin Rouge was a seminal film. It gave us Big Feelings on freedom, beauty, truth, love, and Ewan McGregor singing, a-humina-humina-humina. But for the more basic of us, it also exists as our sole understanding of absinthe. I presumably will never drink that fancy green worm juice. Because if I did, I know it will never measure up to the Green Fairy experience of Christian and co. in Moulin Rouge.

Video of Moulin Rouge - Absynthe and Green Fairy

For the uninitiated: Christian meets art nerds. The art nerds do an absinthe. The absinthe makes them see Kylie Minogue. Kylie sparkles and flits around, presumably like she does in real life. Then she turns evil and into Ozzy Osbourne. Yes, that actually happens. Both Minogue and Osbourne are credited with the part. According to Luhrmann, there was to be a larger segment in which the Green Fairy goes full Crazy Train but they cut it down to but a scream and that scream in her final red-eyed moment is the Prince of F***ing Darkness himself. Thanks to good ole Baz, we now know what the unholy booze baby of Kylie Minogue and Ozzy Osbourne would be.

The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return. And I love this terrible baby.