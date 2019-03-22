Latest Stories

RoboCop
Tag: Movies
Criterion is launching a streaming channel with gussied-up versions of RocoCop and... Armageddon?
Raven in DC Universe's Titans
Tag: Videos
WATCH: Exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Titans' 'Family Story'
War of the Realms variant #1
Tag: Comics
Marvel's War of the Realms #1 debuts script at C2E2 2019
Avengers-181
Tag: Fangrrls
The Avengers vs. affirmative action
Thor & Deadpool

Chris Hemsworth officially inducts Ryan Reynolds into the MCU with 'love child' photo

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 22, 2019

Now that all of 20th Century Fox's entertainment properties are owned by Disney, MCU heroes are beginning to comment and weigh in on the situation with some mash-ups fans have been dreaming about.

Just last night, Chris Hemsworth (Thor) welcomed Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) into the family fold with a picture of Deadpool wearing Thor's gladiator helmet from Ragnarok and holding a tiny-sized version of Mjölnir. One of Wade Wilson's shoulder pads bears the Avengers symbol while the iconic Mickey Mouse logo tops off the background.

"Our love child #thor#deadpool @vancityreynolds," wrote Hemsworth in the Instagram post, which you can check out below. Reynolds has yet to respond, but it's only a matter of time.

Reynolds himself poked fun at the merger on the afternoon before it became official. Posting a picture of Deadpool wearing Mickey Mouse ears (the ones you can get at any Disney Park) waving from inside a Disney school bus, he wrote: "Feels like the first day of ‘Pool."

The acquisition of Fox's many entertainment IPs became effective early Wednesday morning and Disney wasted no time in updating its corporate site to reflect all of its new toys. If you head over there right now, you'll see The Simpsons, James Cameron's Avatar, and even Deadpool himself chilling right next to Captain Marvel, Woody from Toy Story, and Elsa from Frozen.

Aside from Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, early reports are expecting Disney to cease all further development on standalone X-Men films with the hopes of eventually blending them (and the Fantastic Four) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool, it seems, will be the exception to that rule given its raunchy, R-rated nature. Over and over again, Disney CEO Bob Iger has assured fans that the mature appeal of the 'Pool franchise will not be altered in any way, remaining adult-oriented, so long as the messaging remains clear.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Disney
Tag: Fox
Tag: Thor
Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Chris Hemsworth
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: MCU

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
C2E2_Right Rail vertical
C2E2 right rail mobile
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Thor
Tag: Deadpool
Thor. Infinity War
Thor, Deadpool joke about swapping roles after Chris Hemsworth’s real-life run-in with fire
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 13, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: Deadpool
deadpool.jpg
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds weighs in on the possibility of Disney buying Fox
Matthew Jackson
Nov 7, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Thanos
Tag: The Simpsons
The Simpsons Thanos via official YouTube 2019
Thanos to the rescue: The Mad Titan plays nice with The Simpsons; snaps Michael B. Jordan out of a lame conversation
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 14, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Rob Liefeld
Deadpool-2-Wade
Rob Liefeld teases another Deadpool cartoon could be in the works at Marvel
Christian Long
Jan 2, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0