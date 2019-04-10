Latest Stories

Loki in Marvel's The Avengers (2012)

Clench up, Legolas! 22 Days of Marvel Day 6: Marvel's The Avengers (2012)

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 10, 2019

We're in the Endgame now.

Starting April 5, SYFY WIRE is celebrating the release of Avengers: Endgame with a new limited-series podcast: 22 Days of Marvel. Each day leading up to the premiere of Endgame, we’ll revisit a different movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discussing the plot, calling out the best scenes and dialogue, and, most importantly, tracking all the connections and what they mean for Endgame.

22 Days of Marvel is also the perfect way for you to get to know your friendly neighborhood SYFY WIRE staff, as the podcast will feature an ever-rotating roster of our writers, editors, on-air personalities, and maybe even our own personal go-to A.I.

And with that, welcome to Day 6! We're discussing Marvel's The Avengers (2012). Oh man, remember your first time? And your second? And your third? What a blast. And it still (mostly) holds up today.

Go back to seven (!!) years ago when these guys teamed up for the first time and celebrated their victory with shawarma. Listen below.

Subscribe today and don't miss an episode! Whatever it takes.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Sign out: