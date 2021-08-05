Cobra Kai Season 4 returns to the All Valley Tournament, lands December premiere with new teaser

Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai helped fans kick off 2021 with the release of its third season. Now, we know it will bookend this very long, very strange year with the release of its fourth. That's right, Karate Kids, one of your Christmas presents this December is the premiere of Cobra Kai Season 4 on Netflix.

The streaming service revealed in a brief teaser Thursday morning that the hit series, which began life as a YouTube original before moving over to Netflix in 2020, will premiere its much-anticipated fourth round of episodes at the end of 2021, though they didn't reveal the exact December date that the show would return. Sadly, the teaser doesn't tell us too much about the plot or reveal much in the way of new footage, but it does give us one big clue in the form of a promo for a place where legends are made: The All Valley Karate Championship.

Check it out:

Video of Cobra Kai: Season 4 | All Valley Karate Tournament Promo | Netflix

It's no surprise that the series is teasing a return to the All Valley after first using the venue as a piece of its story in Season 1. Season 3 came to a close with another impending competition, one that led that Karate Kid villain John Kreese (Martin Kove) to level threats to such an extent that Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) ended up joining forces to oppose him. That truce was where we left the show's two key adult players at the end of last season, and their alliance will certainly be tested this time around.

Kreese is still out there doing his thing, after all, and we also know that Season 4 will feature the return of Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), a guy who has the potential to be even more frightening than Kreese. The Eagle Fang/Miyagi-do alliance has their work cut out for them.

In the meantime, you've got four months to catch up on three seasons of Cobra Kai, just in case you've been putting that off.