Cornholio's back! Comedy Central orders Beavis and Butt-Head reboot from Mike Judge

Two of the biggest pop culture icons of the 1990s, Beavis and Butt-Head, will make their triumphant return to television in a rebooted series on Comedy Central from original creator Mike Judge.

Judge will write, produce, and reprise the voice roles for both teenage slackers. Famous for their nasally laughs and love of heavy metal, Beavis and Butt-Head are a pair of ne'er-do-wells, who get themselves into all sorts of brainless situations. At the height of its popularity, the adult-oriented cartoon was hailed as a biting satire of youth culture in America.

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," Judge said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central," added Chris McCarthy, president of Entertainment & Youth Group at ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The first iteration of the show ran on MTV for 200 episodes across seven seasons between 1993 and 1997. In 1996, it received a feature-length movie adaptation from Paramount Pictures, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, and was revived for one more season in 2011.

Judge is also known for directing films like Office Space, Idiocracy, and Extract. He co-created King of the Hill on Fox, The Goode Family on ABC, and Silicon Valley on HBO.