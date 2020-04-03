A geek's binge guide to Community, now that it’s finally on Netflix

Sure, Netflix might’ve lost Friends — but don’t worry. The omnipresent streaming service just added something a whole lot better: Community. So, as we all hull up in our homes and wait for the next binge-worthy show, look no further than this often-baffling, always-fun cult sitcom. As for its genre bona fides, Community might not be a sci-fi show on the surface, but it oozes geeky street cred at every turn. With that in mind, we thought we'd give some insight into where any self-respecting sci-fi fan should start.

A quick refresher: Community was a sitcom that ran from 2009 until 2015. It was tangentially about a bunch of misfits attending a low-rent community college, but so much more. The show was incredibly clever, with meta jokes that built up season-to-season and it drew humor from some weird, dark, and creative places along the way.

It started on NBC and finally finished out its sixth and final season at Yahoo! Screen, the search company’s short-lived original programming push (yes, seriously). The show was also way ahead of its time, featuring a cast that would birth a few A-listers (i.e. Donald Glover, Alison Brie, and Ken Jeong).

Community featured homages to countless nerd favorites, including the zombie genre, Star Wars, alternate realities, and Doctor Who along the way. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Behind the camera, it was created by future Rick and Morty mastermind Dan Harmon and was the proving ground for future Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed several of the show’s wildest episodes. Fast & Furious franchise director Justin Lin also handled a few early episodes.

NBC

So with the show finally on Netflix and easier than ever to stream (it’s been on Hulu for a while, but streaming rights are now being shared with Netflix), we dug into the 110-episode Community run to highlight some must-see episodes for genre fans.

Of course, this show ran for six years and was fantastic, so there are plenty more great episodes we’re not spotlighting. But if you’re looking to jump in (or revisit) the coolest sci-fi homages and moments, this is where to start.