WIRE Buzz: Connie Nielsen talks Snyder Cut; Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru; gingerbread Grogu

Connie Nielsen, who plays Queen Hippolyta (aka Diana Prince’s mother) in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, has some feelings about Zack Snyder’s Justice League mini-series.

“Zack had already called me to ask if I would be okay with a reissue of the film with changes. And I asked him, ‘Well, will you bring back the Amazon chapter the way you had written it and had filmed it?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely,’ Nielsen told The Hollywood Reporter. “And then I said, ‘And Zack, will you also bring back my quite incredible stunt, running up the walls?’ And he said, ‘You got it.’ So I said, ‘Yeah, definitely. You’ve got my blessing. Absolutely.’”

Nielsen also expressed her enjoyment of working with Patty Jenkins on the first two Wonder Woman films, although she didn’t share whether she’ll be reprising her Queen Hippolyta role for the third WW movie.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently streaming on HBO Max while Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to air on the streaming platform sometime in 2021.

Jurassic Quest, a drive-thru animatronic dinosaur traveling attraction, is making its way to Southern California and Florida this January. The experience boasts over 70 “life-like” dinosaurs (and also a megalodon!) that will amaze and/or terrify children as they drive through the event.

Want to see some of the dinosaurs (and a megalodon!) in action? Check out the video below, and make sure you have your sound on so you can hear the catchy Jurassic Quest theme song:



Colossal! Fantastic! If you're in SoCal or Florida, you can pick up tickets for $49 per vehicle on their website, as long as you don’t have more than eight people crammed into your car.

In The Mandalorian, Grogu (aka Baby Yoda, aka The Child) is known for being a Force-full wee-one who enjoys eating everything from Frog Lady’s eggs, to spider babies, to blue macarons that will set you back $50.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

Liz Marek, co-founder of the online cake decorating site Sugar Geek Show, has taken Grogu’s love of food to the meta level by making him into a gingerbread masterpiece. We’re not talking vaguely-shaped Grogu sugar cookies here, we’re talking an amazingly accurate-looking piece of confectionary.

Don’t believe it? Check out Marek’s video chronicling the process:

As the video shows, Marek uses a food-safe putty to make molds of Grogu’s face from a Baby Yoda figurine, and then uses green-dyed gingerbread dough. After some cooking, trimming and waiting, she then uses royal icing to glue everything together. Add on some black-dyed liquid sugar for the eyes, and you’ve got an astoundingly accurate depiction of Grogu that anyone, even Baby Yoda himself, would love to eat.

If you'd rather watch Grogu be cute instead of eating him, you can always re-watch Seasons 1 & 2 of The Mandalorian, which are now streaming on Disney+.