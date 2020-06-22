Gaming: Crash Bandicoot 4 finally revealed; Magic: The Gathering Arena heads to Mac; more

Don't worry gamers, your calendars are still up to date and you haven't been flung back in time through some kind of hot tub time machine: there really is a new Crash Bandicoot game coming out and its details have been revealed. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was announced on Friday and saw its titular crate-smashing, fruit-collecting, Aku Aku-aiding hero in full furry form.

The legendary platforming series (originally from Naughty Dog) last added to its main numbered series of games back in 1998 with the PS1's Crash Bandicoot: Warped (technically numbered 3). Remember when it was just abbreviated as the PS? Now the fourth game is coming to the world and bringing along all its retro '90s goodness. Announced during the Summer Games Fest, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time looks like the exact kind of silly madness fans remember.

Take a look:

Video of Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time Announcement Trailer

Now that's a blast from the past!

With new powers, returning characters, and a quest to unite the four Quantum Masks and save the multiverse, the fourth Crash (even the characters quip about how this cuts out a slew of Crash games) is going big. Upside-down platforming and time-slowed platforming gives this entry into the franchise a warped, Christopher Nolan-like spin. Play as Crash, Coco, and even Neo Cortex over the course of this strange quest to save...well, everything.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox One X on Oct. 2, with pre-orders available now.

Next, one of the world's biggest card games is seeing its online experience expand to a whole new player base. Magic: The Gathering Arena, the digital version of the mana-tapping, spell-slinging multicolored fantasy card game, is seeing its free-to-play gameplay come to the Mac.

The game has been available on the PC, allowing players to use a handful of default decks to build up their digital collection and battle others from across the world. Now, according to a release, that same experience will come to Mac users through the Epic Games Store (The PC game doesn't use a secondary storefront) on June 25.

That's the same time when the new Core Set 2021, MtG's upcoming batch of updated card designs and returning legacy cards, bringing new gameplay experiences as well as platforms to the game. And those that prefer to game on their Mac will be able to make the jump: the game supports cross-platform logins that give players “access to their existing account, card collection, friends list,” and other preferences.

Magic: The Gathering Arena hits Mac, for free (no taps needed), on June 25.

Finally, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has revealed the next of its downloadable fighters during an in-depth livestream from game director Masahiro Sakurai. Making her crossover debut from Arms, 2017's spring-loaded Switch fighting game, Min Min was revealed during a short trailer showcasing not only her abilities but the funny ramen-fueled circumstances behind her recruitment. Captain Falcon and Kirby show up too!

Check it out:

Video of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Mr. Sakurai Presents a Fighter from ARMS

Min Min is the first character to be unlocked for the hit game as part of its second wave of DLC: Fighters Pass Vol. 2. He joins the first volume's Joker (Persona 5), Hero (Dragon Quest), Banjo and Kazooie, Terry (Fatal Fury), and Byleth (Fire Emblem: Three Houses) among others. The second volume will see six total characters added to the massive selection in the party-centric brawler.

The producer of Arms personally recommended the character to join the roster, even though she's just one of many playable fighters in the original game. She'll also be the first to mess with the control scheme of the game, having buttons that control each of her springy punchers. The video also revealed a batch of new Mii Fighter costumes, one of which was the Fallout mascot Vault Boy.

Min Min and these costumes come out on June 29.