From Zdarsky erotica to set visits, here's the wildest 'Creators 4 Comics' auctions up for grabs

If you've got extra cash laying around and you're looking to both support local comic book stores and win some amazing stuff, this is a pretty exciting time for you. This week, more than 120 comics creators banded together to launch "Creators 4 Comics," a massive social media auction campaign to raise funds for the Book Industry Charitable Founation (BINC) in the name of local comic book stores affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous creators were already doing their own more individualized fundraising efforts — including high-profile sketch projects from Jim Lee, Mike Mignola, and others — but Creators 4 Comics marked a major sense of organized, communal giving at a time when the comics community needs it most.

The idea is simple: Creators post the items they're offering for auction on Twitter (or Instagram, in some cases) under the #Creators4Comics hashtag, and people bid in the replies to each individual item. At the end of the auctions, the high bidder donates the winning amount directly to BINC, and they get their prize.

So, what can you win? That's where things get really fun. Since it's an auction organized by comic book creators, one-of-a-kind art is definitely a big part of Creators 4 Comics, with some of the best pencillers in the business stepping up to offer their work, whether it's a brand-new commission or a pre-existing unique piece. Check out some of the amazing art offerings out there right now:

Other creators decided to think a little more outside the box when it comes to comic book-related items, and went for experiences instead of physical things. It was here that some of the most exciting Creators 4 Comics items started to emerge, including what was perhaps the wildest offering of the bunch: Personalized erotic fiction, plus a live reading, from Sex Criminals co-creator Chip Zdarsky.

Not to be outdone, Unbeatable Squirrel Girl writer Ryan North offered his own spin on Zdarsky's auction item, in the form of erotic fiction about Zdarsky's erotic fiction, because Ryan North will always go metafictional whenever possible.

The other experiences offered for auction weren't quite that weird, but they were no less enticing, from personal writing lessons to portfolio reviews to podcast interviews and virtual dinner dates with some of comics' biggest names.

Then, of course, there were the various signed items creators had to offer, from single books to collections of books to one-of-a-kind pieces of comics memorabilia. Check out what creators put up for auction in that category.

All of these items, and many more, will be part of the Creators 4 Comics bidding for the rest of the week, as the whole effort plans to wrap up at Noon EST on Monday, April 20. That gives you plenty of time to get your bids in, and even gives more creators more time to generate some offerings. For more information about how it all works, head over to the Creators 4 Comics website.