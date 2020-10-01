Croak us some toads: Everything you didn't know about Bucky O'Hare and the Toad Wars

In the '90s, anthropomorphic animated heroes were chasing the success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. However, Bucky O'Hare was a rabbit of a different color. His animated series, Bucky O'Hare and the Toad Wars, had loftier goals than just being the next TMNT. Instead, the show was a space opera in the vein of Star Wars.

Comic book icons Larry Hama and Michael Golden co-created the Bucky O'Hare comic book in the late '70s in the shadow of the unprecedented success of George Lucas' film. However, the comic didn't actually see print until 1984 when Neal Adams picked up the title for his Continuity Comics line of comic books.

The animated series, Bucky O'Hare and the Toad Wars, definitely had a bit of a TMNT vibe to it, as well as a catchy theme song that managed to introduce almost all of the main heroes (sorry, Bruiser), as well as set up the war between S.P.A.C.E. (Sentient Protoplasm Against Colonial Encroachment) and the Toad empire led by KOMPLEX.

Although the cartoon only had a single season of 13 episodes, it spawned an NES game, an arcade game, and even a line of action figures. Regardless, Bucky O'Hare and the Toad Wars hasn't quite had the staying power of some of its contemporary shows and it's currently out of print on DVD. Adams has been trying to get Bucky O'Hare back in the spotlight for years, so this space rabbit may eventually get a comeback.

For more details about Bucky O'Hare and the Toad Wars, check out the latest episode of SYFY WIRE's Everything You Didn't Know!