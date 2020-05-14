The CW sets Supernatural finale for fall, holds Arrowverse until 2021

The upcoming 2020-2021 TV season is going to look a bit different thanks to the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but thankfully for Supernatural and Arrowverse fans, The CW has a plan.

The network announced Thursday that it plans to push most of its new and returning fall shows to January of 2021, while populating the fall 2020 season with a mix of returning originals and newly acquired series, including the broadcast TV debut of DC Universe's Swamp Thing and the final episodes of Supernatural, which had its curtain call run postponed this spring due to the pandemic.

“As we manage the current crisis, we’ve developed a methodical programming strategy for this year and well in to next that we believe works for The CW, our advertisers, affiliates and audience, while keeping the health and safety of our productions and creative partners front of mind,” CW head Mark Pedowitz said in a statement.

Pedowitz emphasized that, while most of the network's original programming is holding until next year, 2021 will bring "more original scripted programming throughout the year, week in and week out, than we have ever had."

The CW's fall 2020 offerings will be led, at least in terms of genre programming, by the much-anticipated final episodes of Supernatural, which will end its run after 15 seasons on the network. In addition to the newly acquired Swamp Thing, the network also plans to fill its fourth quarter schedule with series like Tell Me a Story, Dead Pixels, Two Sentence Horror Stories, and more.

January will bring the return of the Arrowverse to CW viewers, including new episodes of Black Lightning, The Flash, Batwoman, and new series Superman & Lois, which is set to join Flash on Tuesday nights. The January 20201 debuts also include returning genre series Riverdale, Charmed, and Legacies. Other Arrowverse series, including Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow, have been held until "midseason," which likely means a spring 2021 return.

Exact premiere dates for the adjusted schedule will be revealed soon, but for now, it's clear The CW has an ambitious path charted for 2021. Plus, if you've been waiting for a breather to catch up on your Arrowverse viewing, now is the time.