Latest Stories

NASA image of space
Tag: Science
Without warp drives, how long will it take Pioneer and Voyager probes to reach alien star systems?
Film artist Syd Mead
Tag: Movies
Syd Mead, legendary Blade Runner artist and sci-fi visionary, dies at 86
Avengers: Endgame group shot
Tag: Fangrrls
The 10 box office winners and losers of 2019
Uncharted
Tag: Movies
Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg remain; Sony eyes new director & release date
Cybertruck knockoff
More info i
Credit: Pushka Garage
Tag: Science
Tag: News

Cybertruck prices too steep? This knockoff built in someone’s garage is only $10,800

Contributed by
Screen Shot 2017-08-16 at 8.21.50 PM.png
Elizabeth Rayne
Dec 30, 2019

Do you dream of gunning a Tesla Cybertruck down the highway, but don’t have an extra $40,000-$70,000 to burn? You might still get to feel like Elon Musk cruising around (sort of) if you at least have the cash to book a flight to Russia.

In the Russian tradition of building knockoffs of cars that are otherwise unattainable for most of us, Pushka Garage has created a Cybertruck — at least it looks like a Cybertruck — that will only cost you just under 11 grand. The low-tech doppelgänger was literally built in a garage with a beater from the ‘80s that was revamped with sheet metal for that futuristic feel. This ride is available on auto.ru, just in case you’re afraid someone will snatch it up before you get to Moscow.

More Tesla

Space X Starman tesla
Space must have totaled Elon Musk’s Tesla roadster by now
Tesla
Tesla’s latest Star Wars-esque tech is going to use lasers as windshield wipers

The Tesla knockoff started with a VAZ 2109 (aka Lada Samara) that someone ditched for pretty understandable reasons. It’s one of those cars your parents wouldn’t have been too nervous about you driving in high school, because it isn’t exactly the type of thing made for showing off.

It is, however, angular enough to serve as the base for a fake Cybervehicle. The guys at Pushka Garage even managed to give it hubcaps with a Tesla logo. It’s already been turning heads while driving around Moscow and hasn’t broken a window yet.

Of course, you get what you pay for. Those double electric motors and lithium ion batteries that power the real thing don’t come cheap. Neither do the self-driving capabilities. What could easily be a Blade Runner prop car only cost $1,300 (including the junk clunker) to make, so if you factor in the effort that putting this whole thing together involved, you can see how it comes in at $10.8K. It’s the sheet metal panels, which fit well with its angular structure, that at least make it appear like a Cybertruck.

This car doesn’t even have four-wheel drive, but if you can pretend that you’re an ultracool futuretech tycoon maneuvering a front-wheel drive with a 1.6L gasoline engine from 1984, maybe it’s worth flexing on Instagram.

(via Ars Technica)

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: Tesla
Tag: Technology
Tag: weird

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker