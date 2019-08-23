Marvel announces She-Hulk, coming to Disney+

Marvel just made a BIG announcement at Disney's D23 expo. To a crowd of screaming fans, Marvel revealed it's partnering with Disney on a new She-Hulk series for the Disney streaming service Disney+.

The series will be available exclusively on Disney+ in association with Marvel Studios. Although very little information is known about the series, we can hazard a guess that it will follow the comic of the same name.

Created by the iconic Stan Lee (writer) and John Buscema (artist), She-Hulk is the story of Jennifer Walters. We don't know who will star as Walters, but we did get our first glimpse at the title card. After receiving an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce, Walters turns into a more powerful (if not green) version of herself. She may be green but most of her personality remains the same, well... almost! The comic premiered in 1980 in Savage She-Hulk #1.

In the comic, Jennifer Walters learns to love what being She-Hulk does for her confidence. Okay, so turning into a Hulk in the first place takes a bit of getting used to, but soon Walters finds herself more assertive and this ends up being a big boost to her profession as an attorney. We're pretty sure the massive strength doesn't hurt either! What fans love about Walters is how she uses her anger and as a way to fuel her love of fighting crime and social justice. We can't wait to hear more details about where this series will go!

We will update this post as more information becomes available. And be sure to keep it here to SYFY WIRE for all the updates coming out of D23 this weekend.