Latest Stories

George Young
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Wan's secret horror project finds lead; Snake Eyes lands its Storm Shadow; more
Maleficent Sleeping Beauty
Tag: TV
Disney villains series, Book of Enchantment, reportedly axed at Disney+
Spider-Man and Iron Man
Tag: Movies
Spider-Man reunites with Iron Man! For a hike?
Moana Disney Parks
Tag: News
D23 Expo: Disney Parks announce new Star Wars, Avengers, and Moana attractions

Star Wars, Disney & Marvel D23 Preview | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

D23 Expo 2019 preview: Star Wars, Disney, Marvel, the world!

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 23, 2019

The D23 Expo is in full swing in Anaheim, and we're champing at the bit for all the news, revelations, and surprises in store. 

What's gonna happen? We have some savvy predictions ... and wild hopes. We expect some goodness from The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series being produced for Disney+. We're hoping for a real trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And we suspect we'll have some sort of encore from SDCC 2019 in regard to the MCU: How about announcing the director of Blade? Or maybe some skinny on Fantastic Four?

It's gonna be a great weekend. Prepare for it with us below (or above).

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: D23 Expo
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Tag: Disney
Tag: D23

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: