D23 Expo 2019 preview: Star Wars, Disney, Marvel, the world!

The D23 Expo is in full swing in Anaheim, and we're champing at the bit for all the news, revelations, and surprises in store.

What's gonna happen? We have some savvy predictions ... and wild hopes. We expect some goodness from The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series being produced for Disney+. We're hoping for a real trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And we suspect we'll have some sort of encore from SDCC 2019 in regard to the MCU: How about announcing the director of Blade? Or maybe some skinny on Fantastic Four?

It's gonna be a great weekend. Prepare for it with us below (or above).