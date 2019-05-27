Dan Harmon teases gonzo ideas for Rick and Morty Season 5 ahead of Season 4 debut

Rick and Morty fans won't have to wait much longer for Season 4 of the hit animated series on Adult Swim. With the network's recent order of 70 additional episodes from creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, it seems like the writers are already busy when it comes to brainstorming up ideas for Season 5, which could be as far as two years away.

In two posts on Instagram, Harmon posted photos of a table covered in orange Sticky Notes, each one containing a crazy (we mean that in a very good way, especially for this series) Rick and Morty episode idea from Rob Schrab, a comedy and television writer who is known for co-creating The Sarah Silverman Program with Harmon and Sarah Silverman.

"The amount of Season 5 ideas Rob Schrab can come up with in a day is just awe inspiring from a certain distance at which I should have stayed," wrote Harmon in the caption of his first post, which also contains close-ups of some of Schrab's ideas.

Taking a closer look at the notes, you'll notice gems like "Planet of the No Stop Signs," "Trench Coat Made of Dreams," "Voltron But with Vegetables," or "Rick Discovers the 11th Commandment." It's easy to imagine any one of these fitting within the show's wacky sci-fi and fantasy hijinks that poke fun at both genres in a Deadpool-esque way.

"Okay there is one in here that I want to write," Harmon wrote in a second post with a thumbs up to the "11th Commandment" concept. Honestly, we want to see that become a reality, too, as it gives off some serious Douglas Adams/Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy vibes. That or "Jerry Gets a Pinecone in His Butt."

Season 4 of Rick and Morty premieres on Adult Swim in November. Looking ahead, which one of Schrab's ideas would you like to see made into an actual episode for Season 5 and why? Sound off in the comments below!