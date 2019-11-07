WIRE Buzz: X-Men alum boards Marvel's Helstrom; Karl Urban wraps on The Boys S2; more

A former member of the X-Men is suiting up for Marvel's Helstrom. Daniel Cudmore, who played Colussus in a trio of X-Men flicks, has signed on to join Hulu's upcoming series based on the supernatural Marvel comic. The actor will play Keith Spivey, a nurse at St. Teresa's hospital, where the mother of the eponymous Daimon and Ana Helstrom has been kept for two decades.

In addition to the X-Men franchise, Cudmore has appeared in all four Twilight installments, as well as in series like Arrow, The Magicians, and Van Helsing. He can currently be seen in the supernatural mermaid drama Siren.

Helstrom centers on the brother and sister team of Daimon and Ana, whose father happens to be one of the world's most powerful serial killers. Together, they use their sibling rivalry to track down the absolute worst of humanity — each in their own special way. Hulu initially announced Helstrom as a kind of companion to a Ghost Rider series, which would've featured Gabriel Luna's version of the character from Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. Unfortunately, creative differences kept that from happening, so now we're down to Hulu's take on Helstrom — at least for now.

(via Deadline)

Next up, Karl Urban has wrapped production on The Boys Season 2.

The actor took to Instagram to celebrate his work being completed for the upcoming sophomore season of the Amazon series, which is based off the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. He also hinted that the new batch of episodes will premiere during the summer of 2020.

The Boys Season 2 began filming its second season back in August, and with Urban playing the show's main character, William 'Billy' Butcher, it could mean that they're nearly done with principal photography. It's also been promised by executive producer Seth Rogen that Season 2 it will be bigger, better, (and most likely bloodier) than Season 1. Not only that, but it will also feature 100 percent more Patton Oswalt.

(h/t CBR)

Finally, Anthony Ryan's series A Raven's Shadow has been acquired by BCDF Pictures, who have plans for a series in the future. The first novel, Blood Song, is already being adapted for a pilot by writer Joseph Muszynski.

"I am very excited at the prospect of my work making it to the screen and delighted that fans of the Raven’s Shadow series may finally get the adaptation so many have been asking for," Ryan said. "Joseph Muszynski has produced a terrific pilot script that does justice to the story and fully captures the spirit of the books."

Blood Song follows Vaelin Al Sorna, a young boy who was abandoned at age 10 to become a hardened warrior of the Faith. As he learns more about his true heritage, however, it turns out that he may play a much bigger role than he realizes. The book has sold more than a million copies worldwide. Its two sequels, Tower Lord and Queen of Fire, were both New York Times bestsellers.

(via Deadline)