DC is bringing the animated world of 'Justice League Unlimited' back to life with new comic series

The summer of nostalgia rolls on as Warner Bros. continues to bring back properties we love, from Mortal Kombat to the new Space Jam movie. Joining the list is the DC Animation's Justice League Unlimited — only instead of coming back as an animated series or even a movie, it'll be returning as a limited comic book series.

Titled Justice League Infinity, the seven-comic run will be co-written by James Tucker and series writer J.M. DeMatteis with art from Ethen Beavers, and it will tell all-new stories, featuring the line-up seen on the beloved animated series which ran from 2004-2006: Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Hawkgirl, Martian Manhunter, and John Stewart as the Green Lantern. These new tales will see the team join together to defend the Earth from all manners of threats, including the DC Multiverse itself.

This last part gives Tucker, DeMatteis, and Beavers the chance to incorporate characters who've yet to go up against (or even work with) the Justice League as they potentially include different animated heroes and villains who've been created for television and film and have yet to be featured in any of the comics.

Credit: DC Comics

This first issue sees a mysterious being wander the universe in search of its true purpose, but in doing so it discovers something at the farthest edges of the cosmos that could change this universe itself, but many others as well. Elsewhere, the war for the throne of Apokolips rages on, with Earth now being dragged in. Unfortunately for the team of heroes at the heart of the series, there's only one way to settle on a victor: seeing who can destroy the Justice League.

This isn't the first time DC Comics has gone back to one of its beloved animated properties for more comic content, having released a six-issue miniseries based on Batman: The Animated Series just last year. And much like they have with Tucker for this one, they also brought back two of the minds responsible for the look and feel of the show, Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, who were both joined by artist Ty Templeton, looking to recreate Bruce Timm's now-iconic character designs. (No news yet on whether Justice League Infinity will try and match the style of the series it's being spun off from, but it seems likely.)

The digital issue of the comic will be available for purchase online on Thursday, May 13, with a 20-page print issue hitting stands Tuesday, July 7. The main cover is by Francis Manapul, with Scott Hepburn having done the card stock variant.