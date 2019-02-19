Latest Stories

bb1_107_04032018_ea_0103
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 7: Michael Malarkey and Neal McDonough face-off in 'The Scoutmaster'
Star Wars The Old Republic via EA website 2019
Tag: Games
Director: Canceled Star Wars game 'Ragtag' would have been hyper realistic
Howard The Duck 1986
Tag: Movies
Development: Howard the Duck flies with Lea Thompson; The Banana Splits score deadly reunion; Into the Dark creeps into March
Black Widow
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/19/19: Learn it, live it, love it
DCeased front cover

'DCeased': Batman will fight a horde of techno-zombies in new limited comic series this May

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 19, 2019

DC is turning its comic book universe into a post-apocalyptic zombie-filled wasteland for DCeased, an upcoming limited series from writer, Tom Taylor

The six-issue storyline (featuring art by Trevor Hairsine, Stefan Gaudiano, James Harren and Rain Beredo) kicks off with Darkseid unleashing a virus that infects anyone looking at a screen, whether it be their, laptop, cellphone, or security camera monitors. Once touched by the blight, these poor souls are transformed into violent zombies.

Here's the front cover of Issue #1 by Greg Capullo:

DCeased front cover

Credit: DC Comics / Greg Capullo

“The idea originated with editor Ben Abernathy. He had an idea to do a horror/zombie tale at DC, and hit me up to ask if I’d like to be involved. At the time I was pretty busy, but over the next few days, my mind was racing,” Taylor told IGN. “I couldn’t stop thinking of new and terrible ways to torture my favorite heroes in ways that made Injustice look tame by comparison.”

Luckily, the Caped Crusader is ready to face the zombie outbreak head-on. You can keep your Superman-adjacent strength. Brains beats brawn every time. Per Taylor's comments to IGN:

“Batman is definitely usually ready for anything. And this is no different. But Batman’s greatest asset, after his friends and family, is his mind. Without wanting to spoil too much, our virus affects the mind. Can Batman fight something that’s part of him? Or will Bat-god be revealed to be as mortal as the rest of us?”

There are also two variant covers, which you can check out below.

The first is an It-inspired variant cover for the series. Drawn by Yasmin Putri, the cover art shows a shadow-cloaked Joker (a la Pennywise) holding out a balloon to young Robin (a la Georgie Denbrough). Next to the two characters are the words "You'll die too," a play on "You'll float too."

The second variant by Francesco Mattina shows a berserker Batman, his skin all torn, his teeth beared horribly.

DCeased It variant cover

Credit: DC Comics

DCeased variant cover Batman

Credit: DC Comics

Taylor is known for his extensive work on comic titles like Batman, Justice League, Star Wars, Power Rangers, X-Men, Green Lantern Corps, and, of course, Injustice.

Issue #1 of DCeased goes on sale May 1. Early buzz from the likes of Steve Orlando and Robert Venditti — who have both had a chance to read certain issues—has been positive. DC's VP and executive editor, Michelle Wells, is also singing its praises.

Here's the official solicit info obtained by SYFY WIRE:

A mysterious techno-virus has been released on Earth, infect­ing 600 million people and turning them instantly into violent, monstrous engines of destruction. 

The heroes of the DCU are caught completely unprepared for a pandemic of this magnitude and struggle to save their loved ones first…but what happens to the World’s Greatest Heroes if the world ends? 

Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: DCeased
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Tom Taylor
Tag: zombies
Tag: justice league

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
Tag: Trailers
Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
Celebrate Bruce Timm's birthday with the first Justice League vs. The Fatal Five trailer
Henry Barajas
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Justice League Dark
Justice League Dark
Dream Casting: Justice League Dark
Elle Collins
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Scott Snyder
Tag: justice league
snyder
WATCH: Scott Snyder on his new Justice League saga
Mike Avila
Nov 13, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: DCEU
Tag: lists
DCEU controversies hero
The 10 biggest controversies in the history of the DCEU
Kev Stewart
Sep 25, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3