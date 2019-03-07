Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 8: 'The Clampdown' (with Jack Gillett and Taylor Hickson)

Welcome to the eighth episode of Deadly Class: The Official Podcast.

This week, hosts Jackie Jennings and Max Tedaldi are joined by Deadly Class actors Jack Gillett (Lex) and Taylor Hickson (Petra) to discuss Episode 8, "The Clampdown." Following the deaths of Chico and Yukio, a gang war brews during a lockdown imposed by Lin.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.