More Podcasts

mindy newell catwoman
Tag: Fangrrls
Forgotten Women of Genre: Mindy Newell
Deadly_Class_108Recap_09
Tag: Podcast
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 8: 'The Clampdown' (with Jack Gillett and Taylor Hickson)
SallyMenke
Tag: Fangrrls
Forgotten Women of Genre: Sally Menke
Laura Mennell Project Blue Book Season 1
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 9: Laura Mennell on that shocking turn in 'Abduction'
Deadly_Class_108Recap_09

Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 8: 'The Clampdown' (with Jack Gillett and Taylor Hickson)

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 7, 2019

Welcome to the eighth episode of Deadly Class: The Official Podcast.

This week, hosts Jackie Jennings and Max Tedaldi are joined by Deadly Class actors Jack Gillett (Lex) and Taylor Hickson (Petra) to discuss Episode 8, "The Clampdown." Following the deaths of Chico and Yukio, a gang war brews during a lockdown imposed by Lin.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Deadly Class
Tag: Deadly Class Podcast

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Deadly Class
Deadly_Class_107Recap_01
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 7: 'Rise Above'
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Deadly Class
DeadlyClass_Gallery_106Recap_11
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 6: 'Stigmata Martyr'
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Deadly Class
DeadlyClass_Gallery_105Recap_01
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 5: 'Saudade'
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Deadly Class
DeadlyClass_Gallery_104Recap_05
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 4: 'Mirror People'
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0