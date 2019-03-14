Latest Stories

Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 9: 'Kids of the Black Hole' (with Rick Remender, Miles Feldsott and Luke Tennie)

Mar 14, 2019

Welcome to the ninth episode of Deadly Class: The Official Podcast.

This week, hosts Jackie Jennings and Max Tedaldi are joined by Deadly Class co-showrunnner and executive producer Rick Remender, producer Miles Feldsott and Luke Tennie (Willie) to discuss Episode 9, "Kids of the Black Hole." On the show: after discovering Chester has taken over Shabnam's house, the heroes lay down plans to raid it.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

