Deadpool writers 'waiting for word from on high' on Wade Wilson's future in the MCU, but remain hopeful

With Disney now the proud owner of 20th Century Fox, many properties are currently in flux, but none has remained more of a bigger unknown than the Deadpool franchise. After all, the carnage-happy and foul-mouthed Merc with a Mouth (made iconic on the big screen by Ryan Reynolds) doesn't quite fit so easily into the Mouse House's family-friendly image.

While we had hoped that Reynolds would finally confirm a Deadpool 3 at New York Comic Con, a very optimistic update on Wade Wilson's next cinematic outing actually ended up coming from franchise's writers, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

“We're just waiting for the word from on high,” Wernick told Den of Geek, later adding that there was no real plan for a third Deadpool movie, especially once the merger was announced. “There's a lot to be sorted out, like how Deadpool fits into the Marvel Universe with the other characters and into the release schedule of the MCU. Then it’s, do the X-Men get in there at some point? Fantastic Four? There's a lot to be sorted out and I think we're all getting a much needed rest from Deadpool – Ryan and us and everybody."

Their conditional statements were better than we could have hoped for, especially since they revealed that once Disney and Kevin Feige give them the proper go-ahead, Wade Wilson will be able to enter the coveted Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The promise is that there will be more Deadpool,” added Reese. “He will live in the R-rated universe that we've created, and hopefully we'll be allowed to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well and incorporate him into that. We’ve just got to land on the right idea and once we do, I think we'll be off to the races. We wake up thinking about Deadpool and we go to sleep thinking about Deadpool, so there will be another Deadpool and we just have to make it the right way."

When Mr. Wilson finally does join the rest of Marvel's shared cinematic universe, you just know that he'll have some self-aware comments about it. No one is better at drawing Fourth Wall-breaking attention to the politics and legal battles of studios than Deadpool.

Wernick would have loved to see the character spar with Captain America — "Deadpool's all about foils" — but since Chris Evans retired from the role and passed on the mantle of Cap to Anthony Mackie's Falcon, we'll settle for a team-up with Spider-Man (currently played by Tom Holland) instead. After all, the two heroes (or hero and antihero if you wanna play the semantics game) have a history of friendship in the comics. In any case, the Disney-Fox merger opens up a whole new world of exciting possibilities for Wade Wilson.

"The long story short is the Marvel Universe is a very rich, deep universe," continued Wernick. "With Deadpool, we were confined a little bit with certain villains, certain possible partners, but in the MCU it's going to blow up and it's just a question about finding the perfect foils."

Reese and Wernick are currently gearing up for the wide release of Zombieland: Double Tap, which opens in theaters this Friday, Oct. 18. The screenwriting duo wrote the first Zombieland all the way back in 2009 and according to Jesse Eisenberg (who plays Columbus in the Zombieland canon), the sequel took so long to arrive because the comedic scribes decided to pen a little movie called Deadpool.