Debate Club: The 5 scariest dolls in horror movie history

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

What scares an individual varies from psyche to psyche. Some people have a thing about spiders; some are terrified of sharks; some can't handle clowns. But one thing we can all agree: Creepy dolls are scary.

So, today in Debate Club, we look at the five scariest movie dolls. Don't look at the end of your bed — because they're right there.