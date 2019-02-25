Development: Escape Room 2 a go; NASA launches new series; more

From six feet under to beyond the stars, today’s development news takes us to both extremes.

The creators of January’s horror hit Escape Room will be returning for the sequel. Director Adam Robitel, writer Bragi F. Schut, and producer Neal H. Moritz will all return to try their hand at making Escape Room 2 even harder to get out of than the original, according to Deadline.

Escape Room, starring Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll, earned $119 million worldwide on a budget of just $9 million. There is no word when production is set to begin, unless that’s the first riddle we must figure out, but Sony did set an Apr. 17, 2020 release date.

Image Credit: NASA

If you enjoy everything outer space, then NASA is giving you a chance to interact with the experts. Revealed today on the NASA website, on Feb. 27 at 3:00 p.m. EST, the space agency will be launching NASA Science Live, an interactive program where experts will be able to answer questions and talk with fans worldwide.

The program, running monthly, will be available on NASA television, their website, Facebook Watch, YouTube, and Ustream (but weirdly, not the International Space Station). Questions can be asked via Facebook chat and using the hashtag #askNASA on social media. The first episode is entitled “To the Moon and Beyond,” and will discuss how studies of the moon’s surface affect future missions to space.

For the second time, AMC’s horror streaming service Shudder has acquired the rights to a property from Brazilian company Globo TV. Variety is reporting that following in the footsteps of the 10-episode series Supermax is the film The Night Shifter.

Starring Daniel de Oliveira, The Night Shifter follows morgue employee Stenio, who can speak with the dead. In a case of “of course this is not going to end well,” Stenio accidentally releases a curse that puts both him and his family at risk.

The film will debut on Shudder in March.