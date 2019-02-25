Latest Stories

Resident Evil 4 via capcom website 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Resident Evil Switch-ing; Final Fantasy pre-ordering; more
Escape Room
Tag: Movies
Development: Escape Room 2 a go; NASA launches new series; more
Usagi Yojimbo
Tag: Comics
Comics: Usagi Yojimbo coming to IDW; Spider-Man/Deadpool ending at 50
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Oscars
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/25/19: A long time coming
Escape Room

Development: Escape Room 2 a go; NASA launches new series; more

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Feb 25, 2019

From six feet under to beyond the stars, today’s development news takes us to both extremes.

The creators of January’s horror hit Escape Room will be returning for the sequel. Director Adam Robitel, writer Bragi F. Schut, and producer Neal H. Moritz will all return to try their hand at making Escape Room 2 even harder to get out of than the original, according to Deadline

Escape Room, starring Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll, earned $119 million worldwide on a budget of just $9 million. There is no word when production is set to begin, unless that’s the first riddle we must figure out, but Sony did set an Apr. 17, 2020 release date.

NASA

Image Credit: NASA

If you enjoy everything outer space, then NASA is giving you a chance to interact with the experts. Revealed today on the NASA website, on Feb. 27 at 3:00 p.m. EST, the space agency will be launching NASA Science Live, an interactive program where experts will be able to answer questions and talk with fans worldwide. 

The program, running monthly, will be available on NASA television, their website, Facebook Watch, YouTube, and Ustream (but weirdly, not the International Space Station). Questions can be asked via Facebook chat and using the hashtag #askNASA on social media. The first episode is entitled “To the Moon and Beyond,” and will discuss how studies of the moon’s surface affect future missions to space.

For the second time, AMC’s horror streaming service Shudder has acquired the rights to a property from Brazilian company Globo TV. Variety is reporting that following in the footsteps of the 10-episode series Supermax is the film The Night Shifter

Starring Daniel de Oliveira, The Night Shifter follows morgue employee Stenio, who can speak with the dead. In a case of “of course this is not going to end well,” Stenio accidentally releases a curse that puts both him and his family at risk.

The film will debut on Shudder in March.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: escape room
Tag: NASA
Tag: Shudder
Tag: The Night Shifter
Tag: Escape Room 2

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: NASA
Tag: Moon
moon
NASA thinks we could turn the moon into a space water machine
Elizabeth Rayne
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: NASA
Tag: books
Water NASA Earth Science Division
NASA brings its many cameras back down on Earth, gifts us with world's greatest coffee-table book
Adam Pockross
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Space Shuttle
Tag: NASA
space shuttle atlantis
Zombie shuttle parts are powering a Phantom Boeing spacecraft
Adam Pockross
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Earth
Tag: Moon
NASA image of Earth's geocorona
Earth’s atmosphere goes to the moon and back... and beyond
Elizabeth Rayne
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2