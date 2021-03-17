Did human brains get so huge because we could take down mega-mammoths?

Cavemen are often stereotyped as brawny and brainless, the type who growled “ooga booga” and were so intellectually inept that they would need no-brainer car insurance if they were around today. So how did Homo sapiens evolve so much gray matter?

Though any relatives of the Croods might seem like all they did was beat things with clubs and just barely discover fire, it was supposedly hunting that made human brains blow up far beyond those of other creatures. There is now a controversial new theory that proposes our human and hominid ancestors got smarter after they had no more megafauna to hunt. Some are thought to have been hunted to extinction. In the absence of plodding mammoths and woolly rhinos, they had to develop quick thinking to maximize the energy return on smaller, faster pray.

“In primates, a larger brain is associated with high energy density [in] food,” said anthropologists Miki Ben-Dor and Ran Barkai, who recently published a study in Yearbook of Physical Anthropology. “With the largest brain among primates, humans are likely to have targeted the [most dense] food, animal fats and proteins.”

There are other primates which are technically omnivores but spend most of their days hanging from trees and feeding. For humans, that was too much effort for too little energy, so they hunted. Ben-Dor and Barkai argue that brain size actually began to decline near the end of the Pleistocene as people started eating more plants and let some of the meat they had previously been after run away from their spears. They also believe that human brain size was at its height when when our own many-times-great-grandparents and other Homo species were consuming things that had more fuel—but they had to eat a few mammoths first.

Some scientists believe that early humans found large, slow megafauna to be easy prey, so they hunted mammoths and other enormous animals to extinction. Others think that megafauna were not so easy to come by. Because of this, hominids and humans developed larger fat reserves to hang on to enough energy to burn until the next kill. Whether either or neither theory is true, a mammoth could probably feed an entire group on the move for weeks, which could be behind the development of our acidic stomachs. They are thought to have evolved that way to be hostile to the parasites that might have crawled into this meat in a time before freezers existed.

Not really the Stone Age, but, you know. Credit:Bernard Hoffman/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Megafauna melted with the Ice Age, and after their extinction, some hominids, like Neanderthals, were unable to adapt and went extinct themselves. Homo sapiens survived because they adapted by learning to hunt other prey. When you want to catch something that hides more easily, moves faster and may have clever ways to elude you, then you really need to think of about where and when you’re going to throw that spear. Human brains evolved to figure out how to take down an antelope on the first try as people grew more advanced in hunting.

“[Humans] faced intense selective pressure to efficiently acquire adequate and consistent energy, especially to reliably energize the brain,” Ben-Dor and Barkai said. “Additionally, due to tool acquisition, prolonged child care, and education, humans need more time free from food acquisition than other animals.”

Hunting and eating animals that were smaller than mammoths literally expanded or minds, both because of the thinking needed for a successful hunt and meat that provided just about as much energy and fat as the megafauna that had vanished from the scene. Even Paleolithic humans had too much to do to bother with searching for fruit all day like chimps do now. Human infants have an extended period of dependence compared to other mammals. Making tools required at least some effort. As for education, maybe no one was graduating college back then, but they needed to be taught how to survive.

The idea that the disappearance of mammoths and their brethren set off an evolutionary boom in our brains is still debated, but it’s on to something. Just know that those car insurance commercials were probably wrong about the intelligence level of early humans.