Grab your ticket! Disney+ taps Bryce Dallas Howard to direct female-led 'Flight of the Navigator' reboot

Disney is officially moving forward with a female-led reboot of Flight of the Navigator with Bryce Dallas Howard attached as both director and producer, Variety confirmed Wednesday. Justin Springer and John Swartz will also serve as producers. No word on who will be penning the screenplay.

The project, which is slated to debut on Disney+, will mark the Jurassic World star's feature-length debut (the daughter of Oscar-winner Ron Howard, she previously helmed episodes of Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars show, The Mandalorian).

This is the first update on the film since late September of 2017 when it was reported that Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson would be penning the script on behalf of Lionsgate and the Jim Henson Company.

Another Jurassic World alum, Colin Trevorrow, attempted to reboot the '80s-era property back in 2009 alongside his usual writing partner, Derek Connolly. Disney tried again in 2012 with Spies in Disguise screenwriter, Brad Copeland, and producing partners, David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman. Needless to say, none of those efforts panned out.

Written by the duo of Michael Burton, and Matt MacManus and directed by Randal Kleiser, Flight of the Navigator was released in early August of 1986. The movie (based on a story by Mark H. Baker) starred Joey Cramer as David Freeman, a young boy who is abducted by a spaceship that transports him eight years into the future.

Despite positive reviews, the film didn't make a ton of money at the box office, but has since become a cult classic in the eyes of those who grew up watching it.