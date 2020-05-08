Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan returns to Stephen King with Revival

After successfully adapting Stephen King's novels Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep for the screen, writer-director Mike Flanagan is returning to the master of horror's body of work for another major film project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy are taking on King's 2014 novel Revival for Warner Bros. Flanagan will script the project with an "option to direct," while Macy will produce. The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone, who is currently helming a miniseries adaptation of King's The Stand, was previously attached to the project.

Revival follows the unlikely relationship between a drug-addicted musician and a minister-turned-bizarre faith healer, who's taken to healing people through strange electrical experiments following the shattering death of his wife and child. The minister, named Charles Jacobs, promises the musician that he can heal his childhood sweetheart, but only if they partner together for one last massive experiment to reach out to Jacobs' dead family. What they find when they attempt to make the connection, though, is something much darker.

The project arrives at an especially busy time for Flanagan, who came off working on Doctor Sleep and went right into finishing The Haunting of Bly Manor for Netflix, while also developing other projects. Just this week he revealed that he's also working on an adaptation of Christopher Pike's The Midnight Club, and his new Netflix series Midnight Mass is still developing.

It's also a busy time for King, who's still enjoying a resurgence after the success of films like IT. Among the upcoming projects based on his work are J.J. Abrams' new Shining-inspired series Overlook at HBO Max, an adaptation of his novel The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, the aforementioned The Stand miniseries, and yet another adaptation of his beloved vampire classic Salem's Lot. Oh, and he's still writing new books. His latest, the novella collection If It Bleeds, was released just last month.