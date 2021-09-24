Russell T. Davies is back at the helm of Doctor Who: 5 things that could mean for next season & beyond

After Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall announced he would step down in 2022, speculation was rife as to who would be taking his place and effectively guiding the series into its next incarnation — especially since the show's current star and Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, will be leaving with him, bringing her tenure to a close as well and giving the series a blank slate.

It's since been announced that none other than former NuWho showrunner Russell T. Davies will be filling that key role, returning to a position he'd originally held from 2005 - 2010, when he not only helped reboot the entire franchise following a previous failed attempt but also went on to cement its place as a mainstay of British popular culture with the help of Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant's Ninth and Tenth Doctors.

Since then, two more Doctors (and one more showrunner) has come and gone, with the series having climbed to new heights, and undergone a few big changes to its central mythos — most notably the fact that Time Lords can regenerate into different genders and races. But that just means that Davies is now in a prime position to push the beloved science fiction classic even further into the future.

Here are 5 major things he brings to the table that fans should be looking for.