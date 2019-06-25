Dream Casting: Goliath Girls

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
Goliath Girls is a comic written by Sam Humphries and Alti Firmanyah about a trio of young women in a world where kaiju (referred to as goliaths) are a constant threat. They have their own trained kaiju to help fight the bad ones, a big green monster named Ginger Spice, but there are far more dangerous goliaths in the world, not to mention former allies who are now working against them.
Drawing on the Godzilla franchise as well as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Goliath Girls is already telling a very cinematic story, and with an exciting young cast it could make a fantastic blockbuster movie, which is what I'm imagining here.
Kiana Madeira as Juliet
Kiana Madeira plays a rebellious and outspoken (not to mention very likable) character in Netflix's Trinkets, and with punkier hair I think she could bring a similar energy to this project.
Amber Midthunder as Eunice
Eunice might seem like the nerd of the group, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have her own secrets and questionable choices. Amber Midthunder (Legion) could totally handle that dichotomy, and playing a fully formed human being seems like the next obvious step for her career.
Geraldine Viswanathan as Zelda
Geraldine Viswanathan already showed what a likable lead she is in the underrated comedy Blockers, and she'd shine once again as the most adventurous Goliath Girl, Zelda.
Jacob Latimore as Paul
Jacob Latimore (Sleight, The Chi) is a great young actor on the rise, and he'd make a memorable impression as Paul, the Goliath Girls' former ally who is definitely cosplaying Captain Harlock on purpose.
Emma Mackey as Illyana
In Sex Education, Emma Mackey demonstrated how effectively she can bring surprisingly depth to what seems at first glance like a typical "teen hottie." As Illyana, leader of the Goliath rivals AJAX, she can perform a similar feat.
Sasha Lane as Sadie
Sasha Lane (The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Hellboy) is great at portraying the kind of drama that Sadie's relationship with Eunice brings into the story.
Olive Gray as Chelsea
So far, Chelsea is the AJAX girl we know the least, but Olive Gray (Teen Spirit) can handle her level of glamour in the meantime.