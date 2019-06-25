Dream Casting: Goliath Girls

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

Goliath Girls is a comic written by Sam Humphries and Alti Firmanyah about a trio of young women in a world where kaiju (referred to as goliaths) are a constant threat. They have their own trained kaiju to help fight the bad ones, a big green monster named Ginger Spice, but there are far more dangerous goliaths in the world, not to mention former allies who are now working against them.

Drawing on the Godzilla franchise as well as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Goliath Girls is already telling a very cinematic story, and with an exciting young cast it could make a fantastic blockbuster movie, which is what I'm imagining here.