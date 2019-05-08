Dream Casting: Grant Morrison's Seven Soldiers

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
With so many heroes and teams of heroes from comic books in the movies today, it's long past time for the more bizarre and even deconstuctionist superhero comics to make their way to screens. One such candidate is Seven Soldiers, a DC Comics event that ran through eight interlocking comics titles in 2005 and 2006.
Created by Grant Morrison and a host of artists, the Seven Soldiers were based on concepts from DC's long history, but taken in surprising new directions. The seven members of the team barely met each other, and yet the combination of their actions led to the defeat of an ancient invading evil known as the Sheeda.
It would make a pretty bizarre movie or series of movies, and I think this cast could make it work.
Aubrey Plaza as Zatanna
The uniquely charismatic Aubrey Plaza (Legion, Child's Play) will absolutely own the part of Zatanna, one of DC's most important female superheroes who has yet to appear in live action.
Lachlan Watson as Shining Knight
Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will be the perfect underdog as a young warrior from the past facing the Sheeda hordes and will look great in that glam gold armor.
Donald Glover as Mister Miracle
Donald Glover (Solo: A Star Wars Story) has such a unique multi-faceted career that it wouldn't be that surprising if he turned out to actually be the world's greatest escape artist, but he can at least do a believable job playing him.
Michael B. Jordan as the Manhattan Guardian
Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) can walk the line of seeming like a regular guy who just fell into the hero game while looking for a paycheck, while still cutting a truly heroic figure.
Jane Levy as the Bulleteer
Whether the Bulleteer's reflective silver skin is achieved with makeup or digital effects, it will work all the better for being built atop the striking looks and impressive acting skill of Jane Levy (Don't Breathe, Castle Rock).
Thomas Barbusca as Klarion
Thomas Barbusca (The Mick) is a really funny young actor who seems like he could handly the weirdness of a character like Klarion.
Dave Bautista as Frankenstein
Not only is Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) a mountain of a man who can embody the physicality of the Frankenstein Monster, he's also a good enough actor to convey the complexity and thoughtfulness that lurk beneath the monstrous form.
Abbey Lee as the Bride
The delightful weirdness of Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Neon Demon) is a perfect match for Frankenstein's four-armed bride.
Ed Skrein as Spyder
Spyder is a man of questionable motivations and a multiple choice background; just the sort of character an actor like Ed Skrein (Deadpool) has made a career playing.
Natalie Dormer as Gloriana Tenebrae
Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) is a really interesting actor who always brings more to the table than you're expecting. She'll be able to do something really unique with the Queen of the Sheeda, Gloriana Tenebrae.