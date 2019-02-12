Dream Casting: Jonesy

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
Valentine's Day is this week, and that seems like the ideal time to imagine a movie based on Jonesy, a comic by Sam Humphries and Caitlin Rose Boyle. Not only does the comic book begin on Valentine's Day, the lead character has what she describes as Cupid powers, meaning she can make people fall in love with whoever or whatever she wants (except for herself).
Jonesy's secret power doesn't make high school any easier, and instead she has to navigate all that teenage drama with the help of her supportive single dad and her new best friend Susan. She also has a very cute pet ferret, but I left him out of the cast because I don't know any ferret actors. As for the human leads, I've got those figured out.
Jenna Ortega as Jonesy
Jenny Ortega (You) is a very promising young actor, and with her hair made extra-wild, she'll be a perfect Jonesy.
Michael Peña as Jonesy's Dad
Michael Peña (Ant-Man and the Wasp) is so perfect for the part of Jonesy's loving but often embarrassing father that I wonder if they had him in mind when they made the comic.
Amandla Stenberg as Susan
Amandla Stenberg (The Hate You Give) can sing as well as act, which is important because Jonesy's best friend Susan is also a singer.
Karan Brar as Farid
Karan Brar (Pacific Rim: Uprising) just needs lilac-colored hair to look like Farid come to life.
Auli'i Cravalho as Nisha
Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Rise) will look great with sea-green hair, and she'll be a striking presence even when she's just Susan's crush from afar.
Tiffany Hadish as the Principal
Tiffany Hadish (The Last O.G.) is really great at playing high-strung and over-excited characters, which will come in handy as the school principal who's on the trail of Jonesy's cupid-like shenanigans.
Zayn Malik as Stuff
Stuff seems like he should be played by a real pop star, and Zayn Malik (formerly of One Direction) with neon hair seems ideal.