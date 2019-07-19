Dream Casting: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

Disney seems determined to remake all their animated classics one by one, and considering how soon The Lion King is out after Aladdin, they don't seem to be taking their time about it. There's been talk that a live-action version of the company's very first feature film, 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, is on the way, but thus far there aren't a lot of details. That may be because it needs the most updating to be exciting for modern audiences.

I've put together a cast for a live-action Snow White that I think could work today, although the script would need more changes than The Lion King had, for example. I should not that I've cast actors of standard height as the dwarfs. I figured they'd use the same technology as the Tolkien movies to make them look small, and casting a bunch of known comedic actors in those parts is kind of what would make a movie like this worth watch.