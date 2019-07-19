Dream Casting: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
Disney seems determined to remake all their animated classics one by one, and considering how soon The Lion King is out after Aladdin, they don't seem to be taking their time about it. There's been talk that a live-action version of the company's very first feature film, 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, is on the way, but thus far there aren't a lot of details. That may be because it needs the most updating to be exciting for modern audiences.
I've put together a cast for a live-action Snow White that I think could work today, although the script would need more changes than The Lion King had, for example. I should not that I've cast actors of standard height as the dwarfs. I figured they'd use the same technology as the Tolkien movies to make them look small, and casting a bunch of known comedic actors in those parts is kind of what would make a movie like this worth watch.
Sofia Carson as Snow White
This casting seems ironic if you recognize Sofia Carson from Descendants, where she plays the daughter of the Wicked Queen, but I actually didn't realize that when I first found her. I was just looking for someone who can sing and pull off the Snow White look, and she's perfect on those fronts. Plus, the fact that she's worked with Disney before probably helps.
Lady Gaga as the Wicked Queen
Lady Gaga proved she can be a movie star in A Star is Born, and she'd be fantastic as the Wicked Queen. She can even help write a song or two for the character, who weirdly has none in the original cartoon.
Danny Trejo as the Huntsman
There's an idea in some more recent versions of this story that the Huntsman should be a handsome, heroic figure, but in the Disney version he's just a scary guy who turns out to have a soft heart. Danny Trejo (Machete) is perfect for that.
Bill Murray as Doc
Doc is the de facto leader of the dwarfs, and the most grandfatherly. Bill Murray (Zombieland) has that down, and he can make it funny too.
Willem Dafoe as Grumpy
Similarly, Willem Dafoe (Aquaman) was born to play a live-action Grumpy. He seems like a nice enough guy, but his facial features just do "mean" incredibly well.
Tituss Burgess as Happy
Tituss Burgess (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is a fantastic comic actor with a wonderful smile and a great laugh, which are obviously things Happy needs to have.
Joel Hodgson as Sleepy
If you know Joel Hodgson from Mystery Science Theater 3000, you already know that nobody's better at seeming half-asleep but in a funny way.
Keegan Michael Key as Sneezy
"Sneezes a lot" is one of the weaker gimmicks for a dwarf, so I've attempted to make up for it by casting Keegan Michael Key (Friends From College). He's an amazing and very physical comic presence, so if anybody can make repeated sneezing funny, it's him.
Fred Armisen as Bashful
Fred Armisen (Los Espookys) is often at his comedic best when he's playing quietly awkward, somewhat squirmy characters, which is what makes me think he'd be a good Bashful.
Jack McBrayer as Dopey
Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) has a trule unique comic style and distinctive look that I think, minus his hair, could make him a really funny Dopey.
K.J. Apa as the Prince
The animated Prince doesn't really have any traits beyond "handsome," but K.J. Apa (Riverdale) can fulfill that requirement, and hopefully add some more meat to the guy.