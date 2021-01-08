First look at Earth's Mightiest Heroes' new cutting-edge mech suits in 'Avengers Mech Strike'

Ever dreamed of Earth's Mightiest Heroes strapping on giant mecha suits to do battle against a monstrous kaiju creature from beyond? Of course you have, and now that eternal wish has emerged as reality.

Marvel Comics is hitting the heavy metal next month with Avengers Mech Strike, a new five-issue miniseries that has all your favorite superteam members gearing up in badass power armor outfits to clash with a devastating new threat to the Marvel Universe — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive five-page peek at the premiere issue which drops Feb. 3.

Written by Jed MacKay (Black Cat) with art by Carlos Magno (Fantastic Four, Empyre: Avengers), Avengers Mech Strike is poised to present some fun new gadgets for the fabled crusaders in the form of intimidating giant robot suits each themed to the character's usual costume. This new offering appears to dive straight into the fray with a ferocious, full-bore smackdown starring aliens, robots, dinosaurs, Martians, and more.

Credit: Marvel Comics

Slipping into these high-tech individualized mech suits will be Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Black Panther, and 'ol Shellhead himself, Iron Man. Could a potenital Hasbro toy line and official merchandise be far behind?

Check out the rousing trailer below..

Video of AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #1 Trailer | Marvel Comics

"Avengers Mech Strike gets into it from the jump: on page 2 of #1, the Avengers are head to head with a giant monster that defies any classification that they are familiar with from their past adventures," MacKay tells SYFY WIRE. "And even worse, the Biomechanoid seems to be able to counter anything they bring to the table in order to deal with it.

"And even worse... it may not be the only one. The Avengers are in a spot. This is a new threat, and they have to come up with a new way of dealing with it- they're the Avengers, after all. That's what they do. And all the while, someone is pulling strings, and the Avengers are in a battle against time to figure out who, and what they can do about it."

Credit: Marvel Comics

"Mech Strike has been an interesting and exciting series to work with — taking a potentially silly concept like 'the Avengers have power armor now' and playing it deadly straight-faced has been a lot of fun, and we can't wait for people to check it out!," MacKay adds.

"Carlos' work has been the entire core of this book — without someone with such a sense of scale and ambition, it wouldn't work. His biomechanoid monsters are enormous and gnarly and horrifying, as well as all the other surprises that come along in the series. I don't know how he does it- I'd mentioned it before, but every time I try and come up with something big, he goes and makes it bigger! When you see Carlos' threats to the world on the page, you believe in them. His power armor, his monsters, his villains, his dinosaurs (!), his aliens (!!), his demons and wizards (!!!), all of it is there, big as life and twice as ugly."

Credit: Marvel Comics

As for which of the Avengers' magnificent mech suits MacKay would most want to slide into, the writer goes for the coolest of the bunch.

"The Hulk's, obviously. It has purple pants, and I like an armor with a strong sartorial sense," he reveals. "Wait, it would probably smell terrible, let along lingering gamma radiation. Probably Iron Man's, then, as you know Tony would save all the best bits for his own suit."

Credit: Marvel Comics

Check out our exclusive preview for Marvel Comics' Avengers Mech Strike #1 (Feb. 3) in the full gallery below.