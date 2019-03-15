ECCC: Rainn Wilson confirms Harry Mudd out of Star Trek: Discovery Season 2

Be prepared for a bit of a let down, Harry Mudd fans. If you were hoping for Rainn Wilson's new take on the character to pop up and menace the good people of Star Trek: Discovery this season, then you are in for disappointment.

During a panel at Emerald City Comic Con with SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett (see below beginning at about the 1:00 mark), Wilson confirmed that he will not appear in the second season of the CBS All Access show. He did say that the sliding doors could be whooshed open for a possible return in Season 3, however.

The last time that we saw Wilson's Mudd was in the Star Trek: Short Treks installment "The Escape Artist," which he also directed. In Season 1, he appeared in the episodes "Choose Your Pain," and the fan-favorite "Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad." There was hope that the hustler/trickster would pop up at some point this season, but it looks like that starship has officially left spacedock.

Noting at ECCC that some fans find his new version of the character too grounded, while others find him too funny (you can't please anyone, really), Wilson mentioned how there were a lot of "Discovery haters" in general. He said that there was once a possibility that he could appear in this current season, but another job took him out of the mix. This might be for the best, as the crew of Discovery has more than enough to deal with at the moment.

Though he didn't say it outright, the job that took him out of the mix could potentially be a new show on Amazon called Utopia, where Wilson will play a virologist. Coming from writer Gillian Flynn, Wilson said that the show has "a little sprinkling of science fiction in it," while also being a conspiracy thriller about a graphic novel that predicts how the world will end. Wilson tends to play characters that are more on the humorous side, but he said that this role is "more dramatic" than he's used to.

Definitely a huge Trek fan in his own right, Wilson showed in the conversation just how much he enjoys playing Mudd, as well as Discovery itself, so here's hoping that Harcourt Fenton Mudd will return for Season 3. Wilson seems more than ready for it.

