Edge of Tomorrow looking to Live, Die, Repeat with new sequel in development

Live, die, repeat, and...repeat. Live. Die. Repeat., the film formerly known as Edge of Tomorrow, has a new writer for its sequel and an extra life has been added to the ambiguously-titled and terribly-marketed sci-fi gem from 2014.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has been toying with a sequel to the Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt film — which adapted Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s light novel All You Need Is Kill — but only recently started pursuing the sequel again in earnest thanks to writer Matthew Robinson.

Robinson recently wrote Monster Trucks and apparently had such a good pitch for a sequel that WB hired him on to write the script. No word if working title Live Die Repeat and Repeat remains,

The plan remains to bring back director Doug Liman, Cruise, and Blunt, presumably to get caught up in some new time loop drama while blasting plenty of evil critters to smithereens. Hopefully the studio will know what to do with the video game-esque nature of the film’s cyclical deaths so that the second movie isn’t mired in the same confusion as the first — which saw its odd title change between its theatrical and home release.

While Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse had been working on a sequel, it hadn’t been up to snuff for the stars or director, which is why this new take on the property has reignited interest in the regenerative franchise. No word on when the potential follow-up could happen, but since the studio seems to be living, dying, and repeating the project in its own right, this may not even be its final iteration.