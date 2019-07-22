Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane and super(?) child bound for 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'

The cast for The CW's upcoming "Crisis on Infinite Earths" is certainly living up to the 'Infinite' part.

The latest addition to the epic Arrowverse crossover is Elizabeth Tulloch, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly. Tulloch played Lois Lane in last year's "Elseworlds" event, and will reprise her role in the upcoming five-hour TV event. She'll also be joined once more by previously announced Tyler Hoechlin as Superman.

When they were last seen at the end of "Elseworlds," Lois was pregnant and she and Superman were headed to the last remnants of Krypton in Argo City so she could give birth away from Earth's yellow sun. Following the (presumably) normal sequence of events, the couple will have a child of their own when they show back up for "Crisis" — though whether or not that child will have super abilities is still TBD, as is his name.

Yes, Hoechlin's Superman will be a dad, but he won't be the only defender of truth, justice, and the American way. Brandon Routh will don the red cape once again as the "Kingdom Come" version of the character. The actor initially played Superman back in 2006's Superman Returns, and recently said that this will allow him to say goodbye to the character on his terms. No word yet on how (or if) it'll affect his usual role of The Atom on Legends of Tomorrow.

Additionally, Burt Ward, best known as Robin in the '60s Batman TV series, will also be making a cameo in the upcoming crossover event, as will LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor.

The original "Crisis on Infinite Earths" was published by DC in 1985, which was itself an epic crossover event that folded all of its multiple worlds into a single, manageable timeline. In the process, several characters met their fate. Given that Arrow is concluding at the end of its upcoming season, which will lead up nicely to "Crisis," it's likely some beloved characters won't make it out alive.

We'll find out more when "Crisis on Infinite Earths" kicks off on The CW this December with the first three episodes, then concludes with the final two episodes in January 2020.