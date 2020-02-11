Elongated Man finally meets future wife Sue Dearbon in new pics from The Flash

One of The Flash’s longest-simmering stories of the past few years is finally coming to a head. That’s right — Ralph Dibny is about to finally meet Sue Dearbon.

As comic fans are well aware, the Sue of the comics eventually becomes Ralph’s wife, and the producers have teased the comic storyline could eventually follow along that path (though no word on how long it might take until Ralph ever does tie the knot). On the small screen, Sue has been a lingering presence as the missing persons case Ralph just can’t crack. He’s spent the better part of the season searching for the missing Sue. Next week, though, that search comes to an end.

The episode “A Girl Named Sue” will finally let Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) come face to face with Sue (Natalie Dreyfuss). But instead of rescuing a damsel in distress, the network teases Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead “takes Ralph on a daring adventure.” The first pics from the episode have been released, giving fans a long-awaited look at Sue in action. She certainly looks more than capable of dragging the Elongated Man off on a few good adventures.

Sue will be introduced on The Flash next week on The CW, on February 18.

In the meantime, check out the pics and let us know what you think.