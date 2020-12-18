Epic returns and a sad parting ended Season 2 of The Mandalorian with a bang [Jabba the Pod 4.8]

Leave it to The Mandalorian to go and leave the best for the season finale.

Just when you think that this live-action miracle of a Star Wars show has given you everything you'd ever hoped for, it goes and does that. Ever since Grogu met Ahsoka Tano and was told to reach out to another Jedi, we'd all wondered which Jedi from the Star Wars canon would show up. Many placed their bets on Ezra Bridger or Cal Kestis, because nobody really dared to hope that the show would bring in the most famous Jedi that this part of the timeline has to offer.

That's exactly what the show ended up doing, though. They didn't recast him, either. What character are we talking about, and who is the actor? If the internet hasn't spoiled it for you already, watch the episode immediately.

Not only did we get that, we also got a heart-wrenching farewell, as well as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand appearing in the show's first post-credit scene. That opened up another door of magical possibilities. Our minds are well and truly blown.

Our heroes over on Jabba the Pod are on it, breaking down this episode as well as anything and everything going on in Star Wars right now... which is a lot, to say the least. Join Caitlin, Matt, and Brian for one last ride (for now), as their own battle commences, and the podcast flies off into indefinite hiatus.

For those who have listened to this podcast, we are truly grateful. If you've never listened to it, we're grateful to you too. Nothing but gratitude all around.

No one's ever really gone.

