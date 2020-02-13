Eternals star confirms gay superhero's identity — and that the film gives the MCU its first gay kiss

Latest Stories

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 13, 2020

Aside from the lackluster cameo from Endgame director Joe Russo in Captain America's therapy session, the MCU's queer characters have only ever been implied. Fans knew director Chloe Zhao's Eternals was going to change that by featuring a gay, married couple, but now (thanks to a portrayer of half that union) Marvel diehards know which superhero in the sprawling cast will be boosting the queer representation of the universe —and the fact that they'll get a meaningful kiss on screen.

Speaking to NewNowNext, actor Haaz Sleiman opened up about his Eternals role and his superhero husband. Sleiman broached the topic when considering how much easier it is for queer young people now that mainstream media has begun embracing LGBTQ representation.

"I just shot a Marvel film with the first openly gay superhero, The Eternals," the actor said. "I’m married to the gay superhero Phastos, played by Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry, and we represent a gay family and have a child."

Phastos, a tech-oriented weaponsmith in the comics, will be breaking ground for the MCU as its first openly LGBTQ superhero. And that's not all — fans will also be seeing the love between Phastos and his husband in the universe's first gay kiss.

When asked if their characters would kiss, Sleiman confirmed it. "Oh, yeah, absolutely, and it’s a beautiful, very moving kiss," Sleiman said. That's a big step for a Disney franchise that's been not only conspicuously straight, but pretty lacking in the romance department. "Everyone cried on set," the actor continued. "For me it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be." Now when will Valkyrie start dating everyone?

Eternals also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington (among many others), and it beams down to Earth on Nov. 6.

