Spock loses his mind in revealing Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Blu-ray clip

It seems like the interstellar dust has barely settled since CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 offered up its strange Red Angel, the clandestine Section 31, operatic space battles, and a forward leap into the space-time continuum as the sophomore outing ended this past April.

Now, just in time for holiday season gift-giving (and hopefully some well-earned downtime), CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment are launching Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 in a deluxe new four-disc Blu-ray and DVD set on Nov. 12 — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip showcasing the emotional breakdown of Ethan Peck's Spock.

In this sneak peek, above, fans get an inside look at Season 2, Episode 7 — titled "Light and Shadows" — with a deep look at Peck’s complex performance as he struggles to maintain reason after encountering the mysterious Red Angel.

Speaking with SYFY WIRE about the series' home-video release, Peck looks back at a second season that he says really soars while also answering some pretty "profound questions."

"I’m going to steal a line from Sonequa [Martin-Green]," Peck tells SYFY WIRE, name-checking his costar, who plays Michael Burnham. "She said that it really takes flight, and that has multiple meanings you would see if you watched it. We really deal with big, important questions. Profound questions of identity, not just with the characters themselves, but us as human beings and what it is to be alive. And you don’t get to do that in every genre, and I feel really lucky to have been a part of that and to explore those questions. Spock is this mixed-race alien, and for me it was understanding where Spock belongs, and all of us are dealing with that on some level. It’s just a really rich season."

As for the set itself, aside from all 14 episodes it includes the absorbing Star Trek: Short Treks installments The Brightest Star and Runaway, nearly four hours of exclusive special features, nine brand-new featurettes, audio commentaries on four episodes, cast interviews, deleted scenes, and a blooper gag reel.

American fans will also be able to grab a stylish Steelbook set (pictured above) on the same date as the Blu-ray and DVD release, housed in a commemorative metallic container emblazoned with exclusive cover art.

Featured prominently in the bonus content are appearances by actors Martin-Green and Anson Mount, along with co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman and directors Jonathan Frakes and Olatunde Onsunanmi.