Even ginormous dinosaurs had this unexpected lethal enemy

Titanosaurs were so enormous that most predators knew better than to risk being trampled—but there was one thing that could take them down, and it didn’t even have teeth.

What may have threatened a titanosaur most was a parasite it couldn’t even see coming. While parasitic life-forms have previously been found in dinosaur coprolites and on dinosaur feathers frozen in amber, this is the first time fossilized parasites have shown up in dinosaur bones. The titanosaur who was their unknowing and probably unwilling host lived almost 83 million years ago. By peering through microscopes and using CT scans to create 3D models of the bones, scientists were able to find these amazingly preserved fossil parasites, which were probably the culprit behind a gargantuan case of osteomyelitis (bone infection) that the beast suffered from until its demise.

Paleontology is now trying to bring parasitology, pathology and histology, or the study of tissue micro-structure, together for the first time ever. It could mean titanosaur-size steps towards a further understanding of parasitic infections by seeing how they affected creatures in the distant past.

“This may be the earliest occurrence of infectious bone disease associated with parasites, adding new information to the complex biogeographic and evolutionary history of parasitic ailments,” said paleontologist Tito Aureliano, who led a study recently published in Cretaceous Research.

What the ulcers (and the parasites) eating away at the bones of a titanosaur must have looked like. Credit: Hugo Cafasso

Osteomyelitis is thought to have been rare in dinosaurs. Not many samples of parasite-infested bone have been found, which could either mean that few specimens survived over the eons, that the parasites themselves were not preserved well enough to be observable, or there might still be more that have not yet been excavated. It could be that even a swarm of parasites were usually no match for monster lizards. The bone infection and inflammation that the titanosaur in question suffered from seems to have been caused by an invasion of soft-bodied endoparasitic microorganisms (which thrive inside the body) that kept spawning repeatedly and feeding off its bone tissue. Endoparasites like these have never before been dug up with dinosaur bones.

How the parasites started hanging out in the titanosaur’s bones is unclear. Any open wound could have given them an opportunity to burrow into its tissues. Titanosaurs had few threats from predators, especially since so many of them stayed together in massive herds, and their noses could possibly sniff out attackers. Carnivores like Abelisaurus or T. Rex would still try to take a bite sometimes. Microorganisms could easily crawl into the wound and burrow into bone tissue. Parasites may have also broken in through the bloodstream, because along with giant reptiles, there were also things like giant bloodsucking mosquitoes that could spread disease. Mosquitoes evolved during the Jurassic period, so they must have been buzzing around during the Cretaceous when this dinosaur lived.

Parasites multiply like the world is ending*, and even though the world would end for dinosaurs some 20 million years after this one fell, they managed to create enough spawn to infest its enormous skeleton.

Whatever opened the titanosaur up to parasites, they crawled into its vascular canals and left behind evidence that they invaded. Aureliano and his team suspected osteomyelitis when they examined its periosteum, which is the cell membrane that covers bones. The periosteum appeared highly reactive, meaning it was obvious that it had desperately tried to regrow over and over again as the parasites ravaged it. There was also a warped filigree pattern on the periosteum, more evidence of parasites wriggling around. Inflammation in the tissue that connected bones was also a sign of the severe osteomyelitis that was most likely caused by parasites.

“The lesions were either caused or facilitated by the parasitic infestation,” Aureliano said. This just goes to show that no matter how huge and imposing you are, you can never be immune to everything.

*Your friendly neighborhood author unfortunately found this out after suffering from a nasty whipworm infection. Never. Ever. Again.