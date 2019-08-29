Everything you didn't know about Mystery Men

Two decades ago, comic book movies and superhero films weren't exactly commonplace. While Blade proved that even lesser-known Marvel heroes could headline a movie, Mystery Men arguably laid the groundwork for the MCU as we know it. That's because this obscure comic based flick was a fully functioning comedy and a superhero adventure at the same time.

SYFY WIRE's Everything You Didn't Know is taking a deep dive into Mystery Men, including the title that spawned it, Flaming Carrot Comics. Only some of Bob Burden's characters made it into the film, while the Flaming Carrot himself failed to make the cut. However, Burden co-wrote the film and even came up with the concept of Kel Mitchell's Invisible Boy as a joke at a Hollywood party.

Mystery Men's ensemble had an impressive lineup that included Ben Stiller, William H. Macy, Janeane Garofalo, Hank Azaria, Geoffrey Rush, Paul Reubens, Eddie Izzard, Lena Olin, and even Greg Kinnear as the Superman-like Captain Amazing. Dane Cook and director Michael Bay have cameo appearances, which we are helpfully pointing out. But the film's actual director, Kinka Usher, never helmed another movie after this.

Although Shrek seems to get all of the credit, it's actually Mystery Men that introduced the world to the cinematic glory of Smash Mouth's "All Star." That’s why the Mystery Men are in the music video for that song! Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to make Mystery Men a box office hit. But after twenty years, we think its legacy is secure.

