Everything you didn't know about Spider-Man: The Animated Series

Contributed by
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 3, 2019

There's a little movie called Spider-Man: Far From Home now in theaters. But do you remember Spider-Man: The Animated Series? It first aired before Tom Holland was even born!

Spider-Man: The Animated Series ran on the Fox Kids Network from November 19, 1994 through January 31, 1998, delighting Spidey fans through five seasons of web-slinging, wall-crawling derring-do. Peter Parker, voiced by The Brady Bunch Movie's (and The Little Mermaid's!) Christopher Daniel Barnes, wisecracked his way through battles with classic Spidey villains such as the Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Venom, the Lizard, Mysterio, Rhino, and more, whilst romancing Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy, and Felicia Hardy.

Also! Appearances by the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and even Blade. And more.

So much more. Watch below (or above).

