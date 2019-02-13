Exclusive: Batman and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles meet in first animated movie crossover

In 2015, the Dark Knight met the Heroes in a Half Shell on the comics page for the first time. Now that same team-up is headed to animation with an all-star voice cast, and we've got an exclusive first look.

This spring, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Home Entertainment are teaming up with DC Entertainment and Nickelodeon for Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, an all-new animated movie that unites everyone's favorite turtles with the Caped Crusader for the first time outside of the comics page. Based on the Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics miniseries by James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II, the film will see the turtles meeting Batman and feature our heroes teaming up to face Batman's deadly rogues gallery.



Photo: Gary Miereanu Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Warner Bros. Home Entertainment hide thumbnails show thumbnails

The film's voice cast features Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Origins) as both Batman and the Joker (making him the first actor ever to take on both roles in one project), Darren Criss (the Emmy-winning star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Raphael, Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) as Michelangelo, Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) as Donatello, Eric Bauza (The Woody Woodpecker Show) as Leonardo, Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Batgirl, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as the Penguin, John DiMaggio (Adventure Time) as Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong (The Powerpuff Girls) as both Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!) as Bane, and Cas Anvar (The Expanse) as Ra's al Ghul.

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, and Digital late this spring. For now, check out our official first look at images from the film, as well as a behind-the-scenes shot of Criss recording his dialogue as Raphael.