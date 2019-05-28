Explore the worlds of Agrabah, Call of Duty, and Doctor Who through fanfiction

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

The live-action remake of Aladdin is officially in theaters, and with a $112 million opening weekend thanks to Memorial Day, Guy Ritchie's wish has come true. The new take on the film has garnered some praise, though overall it seems to be unable to live up to the original. However, the enchanting world of Agrabah is beckoning, and if you're looking for more stories set in this world of mystery and magic, look no further than these great fan fiction recommendations below.

"Far from Agrabah" by Alayna_schlemmer

Alaria is like a phoenix reborn out of the ashes. She watched her mother die to the hands of mercenaries who say they work for a father she never knew. The only clues she has to who her father had is a serpent crest and her mother's words.

Becoming the best warrior in the sultan's arena Alaria becomes prisoner when she is mistaken for trying to kill the prince. When an old man tells her of a prized lamp deep within the cave of wonders she escapes and sets off the find it hoping it will lead her to her father and her past.

But when she finds out about a plot to kill the prince she has to decide what is more important: saving the prince or find the answers for who she really is.

"In Bloom" by theappleppielifestyle

The next time Jasmine sneaks out of the palace, she leaves her tiara.

Or: Jafar never existed and Jasmine never gets caught by the guard on her first meeting with Aladdin. Instead, she keeps meeting up with him without telling him she's the princess. Along the way she learns more about what goes on in Agrabah and the laws that are set against so many people in the city, as well as how she could change them.

"Passings" by ChokolatteJedi

The genie has had many masters in his long life

Movies

"Eyes of the Beast" by Silverheart

Our Monster May features are reaching a fevered pitch in celebration of the King of Monsters himself, Godzilla. This week sees the return of the monster in an all-out bash with his fellow kaiju, and this fic examines what it must be like to come face-to-face with him.

"Waking Up (At the Start of the End of the World)" by alyse

Sarah Connor is one of the main characters of the Terminator universe, and many a fic has tried to parse what her life was like after the films. While this is easily my favorite look at it, it's especially poignant as the epic trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate dropped this past week, giving us our first look at Sarah after all these years.

TV

"Routine & Ritual" by Anonymous

Why is it that the best things are written by people we'll never know? This wonderful character study of Jean Luc Picard comes right on the heels of CBS' trailer of the new series starring the Star Trek favorite.

"Review" by Melody_Jade

This meta take on a fic for Black Mirror is the perfect accompaniment to the latest trailer drop for Season 5's slew of episodes that has us both excited and terrified of what’s to come. So as you wait to see what other horrors the techy anthology series has to offer, enjoy these reviews of White Bear Justice Park from some satisfied... and not so satisfied customers.

Video Games

"Two Guys You Wouldn't Introduce To Your Parents" by ginwrites

Just Cause is getting its own movie from mastermind Derek Kolstad, who is responsible for writing all three of the John Wick films. Following Rico Rodriguez's attempts to overthrow an island's dictatorship is the rumored plot, pulled from the first game, but let's enjoy a good rare!pair fic with Thiago and Santiago.

"Retribution" by NotNormal21

The new Call of Duty game is called Modern Warfare. Yes, the same name given to the first installment. It's apparently a soft reboot, being developed by Infinity Ward to release later this fall. While you wrap your head around video game naming conventions, enjoy this truly wonderful fic about Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare featuring an original character that you'd wish was part of the main cast.

Crack!Fic of the Week

Crack!fic is a gem of the fanfiction world. Sometimes silly, other times weird, but also with a heavy dose of WTF, crack!fics are beautiful creations of boredom, sugar rushes, or a too-long hiatus. The crack!fic being featured this week is ...

"Choose Your own Adventure!" by Julibellule

Want a choose your own adventure Doctor Who fic? Who doesn’t want a choose your own adventure Doctor Who fic? Go on, choose your own adventure.

Things could've gone so different on Bad Wolf Bay. Put yourself in Rose, Ten, Tentoo's shoes and choose what could've happen. An interactive and fun end and continuity to s04e13-Journey's End.