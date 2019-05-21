Black Mirror drops trailers for three new Season 5 episodes

Black Mirror thrives with twists. So it’s ironically no surprise that the tech-centric sci-fi anthology series released three episode trailers less than a week after dropping its first look at its fifth season. Charlie Brooker’s Netflix show is coming back from Bandersnatch to return fans to its traditional storytelling: technology going wrong, wrong, wrong.

Along with the three trailers, the show also released episode titles to go along with them. Below, fans can watch teases for “Smithereens,” “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too,” and “Striking Vipers.”

“Smithereens” stars Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, and Topher Grace in an Uber-esque trip exploring depedence on technology - with dire, gun-waving consequences:

“Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” stars Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, and Madison

Davenport in a tale about a pop star that seems to have uploaded some of her consciousness into a small Alexa-like tech bauble. Things, of course, go terribly wrong:

Finally, "Striking Vipers" stars Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, and Ludi Lin in a story of a relationship deteriorating and technology definitely not helping things in that regard:

In addition to the trio of trailers, Black Mirror also released a handful of images from each of the teased episodes, which you can look at (and mull over) below:





Now fans have a few weeks of anticipation as they try to figure out every single twist teased during those trailers and images. What did you spy?

The full fifth season of Black Mirror hits Netflix on June 5.