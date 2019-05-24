Final Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer is an absolute kaiju-on-kaiju knockout

Don't call it a comeback, he's been here shooting blue fire out of his mouth for years.

We're talkin' about Godzilla and his Toho monster pals, who return to the big screen a week from today in Michael Dougherty's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. In the last push of promotion for the major kaiju-based blockbuster, Warner Bros. and Legendary dropped our last look in a spot that, no joke, will give you chills and ramp up your excitement for this movie even more than you might've thought possible.

Watch the final action-packed teaser — amazingly set to a pitch-perfect remix of LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out" — below. This one's all about the behemoths.

Video of Godzilla: King of the Monsters - Knock You Out - Exclusive Final Look

Written by Dougherty and his Krampus producer, Zach Shields, King of the Monsters brings three of Toho's biggest and most famous beasties — Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah — into the budding shared Monster-Verse at Warner Bros. and Legendary, which will basically hit full bloom with this movie.

Beyond the request that Mothra's color scheme remain the same as in the past, the production was basically given a blank check when it came to designing these classic kaiju, which were all teased at the end of Kong: Skull Island. Since the titular atomic-breathing lizard had already debuted in his own 2014 movie, there wasn't much to do with his redesign. When it came to the others, though, it was open season.

"The one that Michael was initially going the farthest afield with was Rodan, in taking him out of dinosaur language and making him more closely related to vultures, which was a really interesting starting point for it," production/creature designer Scott Chambliss previously told SYFY WIRE. "And ultimately, I think, when you look at the creature you can see, obviously, the bird influence that was there in the early stages, and hopefully it helps freshen up the look of that guy."

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Legendary Entertainment

As for the humans fleeing from the large feet and jaws of these titans, you've got an all-star ensemble of: Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Charles Dance, Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Zhang Ziyi, Aisha Hinds, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and David Strathairn.

The film opens in theaters next Friday, May 31. Early reactions to the massive monster mash on social media have been overwhelming positive and hypeworthy.