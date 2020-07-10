Latest Stories

Stephen King
Tag: Movies
Stephen King's If It Bleeds dripping movies from Ben Stiller, Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum & Darren Aronofsky
Ghost (1990)
Tag: Fangrrls
67 thoughts we had while watching Ghost
Bird Box Netflix Sandra Bullock
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Malorie movie in early stages; Roswell creator exits; and Tesla trailer
John Byrne's legendary Fantastic Four run
Tag: Comics
'Back to basics': How king of comic book rehabilitation John Byrne saved the Fantastic Four
Fast & Furious 9 poster 2
More info i
Credit: Universal Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Is space the final frontier for F9? Ludacris is fast and furious to cover up a possible hint

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jul 10, 2020
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: The Fast and the Furious
Tag: F9
Tag: Fast & Furious 9

The next Fast and Furious film was one of the theatrical victims of the coronavirus, seeing its release delayed by almost a year after this spring's industry-wide shutdown. However, that hasn't stopped fan speculation about where the over-the-top vehicular madness will go in the next entry of the franchise. Space has often been a theory thrown around by family-not-friends diehards, and F9 star Ludacris may have just confirmed it.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the actor/musician let something slip to co-host Julia Cunningham as she was documenting the outrageous ways the franchise could top itself. Taking Dom and the crew to space seems to be the one he insuinuated was correct.

More The Fast and the Furious

Vin Diesel (and Groot)
We don't talk enough about how Vin Diesel's voice is perfect
Vine Diesel Arms
Vin Diesel's 7 greatest sleeveless acting moments, ranked

Take a look:

"Space has to be involved," Cunningham says, before almost moving on to submarines - which would also be cool. But before she can fully explore another theory, Ludacris explains that he "said that six Fast and Furiouses ago. You're saying the same exact thing I'm saying."

Then came the interesting part. Ludacris gets a coy look. "You just said something very important. You're very intuitive because you said something right, but I'm not gonna give it away." "I said space," Cunningham replies. Then Ludacris' mouth makes a perfect O-shape, which he quickly covers with his hand. This is either a grand prank (and solid acting) or a teased confirmation that The Fast and the Furious may be leaving the atmosphere.

This would fall in line with series screenwriter Chris Morgan's answer when posed a similar question: "I will say — what’s the best way to answer this? — you’ll have to wait and see. Listen, as long as the stakes were set up correctly, then I’m down for whatever." And so are F&F fans.

F9 is now scheduled to hit theaters (and possibly return to terra firma) on April 2, 2021.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: The Fast and the Furious
Tag: F9
Tag: Fast & Furious 9

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker