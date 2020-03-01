Latest Stories

TWD_1010_JD_0916_0111-RT
Tag: TV
The Walking Dead warns: "Your way is not the only way"
Baldurs Gate 3
Tag: Games
PAX East: Baldur’s Gate 3 trailer enters D&D’s Forgotten Realms; Jason Mewes’ Fallout 76 role & more
Doctor Who Season 12
Tag: TV
Fans flip out over Doctor Who's game-changing season finale
Doctor Who Season 12 finale
Tag: TV
Doctor Who Season 12 finale answers the oldest question: Who is the Doctor?
Doctor Who Season 12
More info i
BBC America
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Fans flip out over Doctor Who's game-changing season finale

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Mar 1, 2020

From The Master's surprise return to that guest spot from Captain Jack Harkness to introducing the first black woman to play The Doctor, the 12th season of Doctor Who has been quite the ride. And now that the 10th episode has just aired, that ride has come to an end (for now, at least).

In tonight's whirlwind of a finale, "The Timeless Children," The Doctor finally learned what The Master meant when he told her in the "Spyfall" opener that everything she thinks she knows is a lie.

More Doctor Who

Doctor Who S12 E8 The Haunting of Villa Diodati
Doctor Who boldly goes with a choice that defines the franchise
Doctor Who Cybermen1
Doctor Who is clearly rewriting the history — and future — of an iconic villain

Spoilers ahead for Doctor Who, season 12 episode 10, "The Timeless Children."

Hoo-boy, The Master sure wasn't kidding. While within the ruins of the Citadel within Gallifrey, The Master tells The Doctor the legend of The Timeless Child. So, who was this Timeless Child? Why, it was none other than The Doctor herself, who was responsible for the very creation of the Time Lords. 

When she hears this, The Doctor can scarcely believe it. Neither could fans.

But viewers really flipped out when her memories came back to her, and she used them to break free from the Matrix in which she was trapped...

This revelation not only reveals that William Hartnell's iteration of the time-traveling two-hearted alien was not in fact The First Doctor (as we've always been told), but it also confirms a fan theory formulated from a Fourth Doctor-era story, "The Brain of Morbius." And trust us; fans noticed. 

Now, for those of you who think episode writer and showrunner Chris Chibnall undid decades of canonical history, relax. These viewers have helped put things in perspective...

And of course, let's not forget that cliffhanger ending where the Judoon haul The Doctor off to (a perhaps recognizable) prison! What? What?! 

All told, it was one intense game-changing season closer. As one fan put it succinctly:

How does The Doctor get out of this one? We'll have to wait until "The Revelation of the Daleks" this holiday season...

  

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Jodie Whittaker
Tag: Doctor Who Season 12

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker