Fans flip out over Doctor Who's game-changing season finale

From The Master's surprise return to that guest spot from Captain Jack Harkness to introducing the first black woman to play The Doctor, the 12th season of Doctor Who has been quite the ride. And now that the 10th episode has just aired, that ride has come to an end (for now, at least).

In tonight's whirlwind of a finale, "The Timeless Children," The Doctor finally learned what The Master meant when he told her in the "Spyfall" opener that everything she thinks she knows is a lie.

Spoilers ahead for Doctor Who, season 12 episode 10, "The Timeless Children."

Hoo-boy, The Master sure wasn't kidding. While within the ruins of the Citadel within Gallifrey, The Master tells The Doctor the legend of The Timeless Child. So, who was this Timeless Child? Why, it was none other than The Doctor herself, who was responsible for the very creation of the Time Lords.

When she hears this, The Doctor can scarcely believe it. Neither could fans.

But viewers really flipped out when her memories came back to her, and she used them to break free from the Matrix in which she was trapped...

This revelation not only reveals that William Hartnell's iteration of the time-traveling two-hearted alien was not in fact The First Doctor (as we've always been told), but it also confirms a fan theory formulated from a Fourth Doctor-era story, "The Brain of Morbius." And trust us; fans noticed.

Now, for those of you who think episode writer and showrunner Chris Chibnall undid decades of canonical history, relax. These viewers have helped put things in perspective...

And of course, let's not forget that cliffhanger ending where the Judoon haul The Doctor off to (a perhaps recognizable) prison! What? What?!

All told, it was one intense game-changing season closer. As one fan put it succinctly:

How does The Doctor get out of this one? We'll have to wait until "The Revelation of the Daleks" this holiday season...